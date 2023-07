July 18, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s State deputy president, K.P. Ramalingam, said that the remaining 13 Ministers whose names are mentioned in DMK files released by BJP president K. Annamalai will soon go to jail in various cases.

Speaking to the reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Ramalingam urged the Chief Minister to drop V. Senthilbalaji from the cabinet