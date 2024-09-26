The Supreme Court’s order granting bail to former Minister V. Senthilbalaji was met with joy and celebration from his supporters and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) workers at his native place in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday (September 26, 2024).

The cadre burst crackers at vantage points in Karur, including the roads leading up to the bus stand and Jawahar Bazaar. The former minister’s supporters, who had stocked up on crackers in anticipation of a favourable judicial decision, also distributed sweets to passersby and passengers in buses.

They danced on the roads to band music, while raising slogans hailing Mr. Senthilbalaji.

The celebrations that began after television channels flashed the SC’s bail order are continuing in various parts of Karur, with his supporters gathering in the streets, as per latest reports.