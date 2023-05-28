Attack on I-T Department sleuths during searches at premises of T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji’s brother in Karur was deliberate: Senior official

May 28, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - KARUR

The Director of Income Tax (investigation) Sivasankaran on Sunday, May 28, said the attack on I-T Department officials, allegedly by the DMK workers and the supporters of Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition V. Senthilbalaji in Karur two days ago, was “deliberate”. The I-T Department officials would not be scared by the lodging of counter and malicious complaints against them, he added.

Mr. Sivasankaran spoke to reporters after visiting four I-T Department officials at the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) here, where they were under treatment after suffering injuries in the incident reported in front of the house of V. Ashok Kumar, brother of the Minister, and others in different parts of Karur on Friday, May 26.

Mr. Sivasankaran said a woman official had suffered fracture and three others had suffered internal injuries. The attacks were deliberate. They were assaulted in such a manner that injuries should not be physically known, he charged.

Mr. Sivasankaran said the officials were assaulted and evidences were tampered at various places. The police had said that eight persons had been arrested in connection with the attacks. “We will file more cases against the persons, who tampered with the evidences and attacked the officials at multiple locations, and we will ensure that action is taken against the offenders.” he said.

‘Won’t be scared by case’

Asked about the allegations levelled by the DMK workers that a woman official attacked them in front of Mr. Ashok Kumar’s residence when she went for the search, Mr. Sivasankaran said let them produce evidence if she had assaulted anyone. There were video evidences on the ruckus and the vandalism orchestrated by them. It was in limelight. The media personnel had watched the incidents. They (those who levelled allegations) were wrong if they thought that the officials would be scared if a case was registered against them.

Asked if there were seizures during the searches, the Director said the searches were under way at many places. Once the operation was over, the details of seizures and others would be revealed to the public, he added.