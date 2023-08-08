HamberMenu
Senthilbalaji interrogated by ED for the second day  

Though the Minister was arrested by the ED on June 14, they could not interrogate him immediately as he was admitted in hospital and underwent a bypass surgery

August 08, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated August 09, 2023 04:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
T.N. Minister V. Senthilbalaji being brought to the ED office in Chennai on August 7, 2023.

T.N. Minister V. Senthilbalaji being brought to the ED office in Chennai on August 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: B Jothi Ramalingam

Minister V. Senthilbalaji was interrogated for the second day by the Enforcement Directorate officials at Shastri Bhavan, Nungambakkam.

Though the Minister was arrested by the ED on June 14, they could not interrogate him immediately as he was admitted in hospital and underwent a bypass surgery. Later, he was shifted to the Central Prison, and he and his wife had filed petitions in the Supreme Court questioning the ED’s powers. Dismissing their petitions, The Supreme Court had allowed custodial interrogation of the Minister by the ED for five days. Following this, the Principal Sessions Court passed an order directing prison authorities to hand over the custody of Mr. Senthilbalaji to ED’s Deputy Director Karthik Dasari.

On Tuesday, the officials sought answers from the Minister after showing relevant records that they seized during searches. His replies were video-recorded, said sources.

He was asked about the unexplained documents of 60 lands that were seized from his close associates recently, the sources said.The Central Reserve Police and the local police beefed up the security around the building.

