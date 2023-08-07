HamberMenu
ED has power of police custody, SC affirms in Senthilbalaji case

The Minister had argued that an ED officer was not a police officer and had no power of custody

August 07, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 10:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Supreme Court on August 7 dismissed appeals by Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji and his wife, Megala, against a Madras HC judgment upholding the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) power to gain his custody. 

The Supreme Court on August 7 dismissed appeals by Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji and his wife, Megala, against a Madras HC judgment upholding the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) power to gain his custody.  | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Supreme Court on August 7 dismissed appeals by Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji and his wife, Megala, against a Madras HC judgment upholding the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) power to gain his custody. The court held that no habeas corpus petition would lie after a judicial order of remand.

The judgment by a Bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and M.M. Sundresh said the ED has the power of police custody.

The Minister had argued that an ED officer was not a police officer and had no power of custody.

Mr. Balaji, who continues to be a Minister without portfolio in the Tamil Nadu government even after his arrest on June 14, and his wife assailed a Madras High Court order upholding his arrest by the probe agency in a money laundering case arising out of the alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the state’s transport department.

The Madras High Court on July 14 upheld the legality of his arrest by the ED and his subsequent remand in judicial custody in a money-laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam.

(With inputs from PTI)

