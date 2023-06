June 21, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

AIDMK staged protest demonstration here demanding the resignation of Minister V. Senthilbalaji at the new bus stand on Wednesday.

The protesters led by AIADMK’s deputy general secretary K. P. Munusamy demanded the sacking of Mr. Senthilbalaji, under investigation on corruption charges.

The protesters alleged widespread corruption under the DMK rule. The protests are part of the state wide protests announced by the party across the state.