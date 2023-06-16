Governor Ravi disagrees with Tamil Nadu government on Senthilbalaji’s continuation in Cabinet

June 16, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi “has not agreed” to Minister V. Senthilbalaji continuing in the Council of Ministers, as he was facing criminal proceedings for moral turpitude and was presently judicial custody, the Raj Bhavan said on June 16 evening.

However, based on the recommendations of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Thangam Thennrasu has been handed over the Electricity portfolio, while Housing Minister S. Muthusamy has been allocated Excise and Prohibition portfolio, the Raj Bhavan said.