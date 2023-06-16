HamberMenu
Governor Ravi disagrees with Tamil Nadu government on Senthilbalaji’s continuation in Cabinet

However, based on the recommendations of the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Mr. Ravi reallocates the Electricity portfolio to Thangam Thennrasu and Excise and Prohibition to S. Muthusamy

June 16, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi. File

Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi “has not agreed” to Minister V. Senthilbalaji continuing in the Council of Ministers, as he was facing criminal proceedings for moral turpitude and was presently judicial custody, the Raj Bhavan said on June 16 evening.

However, based on the recommendations of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Thangam Thennrasu has been handed over the Electricity portfolio, while Housing Minister S. Muthusamy has been allocated Excise and Prohibition portfolio, the Raj Bhavan said.

