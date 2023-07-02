AIADMK will reach two-crore membership in four months, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

July 02, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Salem

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the party will have two crore members in four months’ time. The party at present has 1.35 crore members.

He met the party functionaries at Omalur on Sunday and later addressed the media. Refusing to comment on former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s claim that he was talking with the BJP regarding an alliance, he said Mr. Panneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK and had no connection with the party.

Replying to a question, he said while the AIADMK was in power, the then Opposition leader M.K. Stalin raised corruption charges against V. Senthilbalaji. “But now, Mr. Stalin is saying that the Union government is taking revenge on the DMK Minister. The Enforcement Directorate took action against Mr. Senthilbalaji, based on the Supreme Court’s direction,” Mr. Palaniswami said and questioned how a person who had been arrested could continue to serve as Minister.

Regarding total prohibition, he said “We [AIADMK] said that only phased prohibition should be implemented. Closing all wine shops in a single day is not possible as it will pave the way for illicit arrack. While I was the Chief Minister, 500 Tasmac outlets were closed,” he said.

Commenting on an infant who lost a hand due to alleged medical negligence, Mr. Palaniswami said that under the DMK regime, poor people were unable to get good treatment in government hospitals. The government should announce compensation to the infant’s family and take steps to avoid such incidents in the future.