I-T survey at the properties linked to Senthilbalaji enters second day

January 11, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KARUR

Income Tax (I-T) officials carried out inspections at the properties of persons acquainted with jailed Minister V. Senthilbalaji for the second consecutive day here on Thursday.

Accompanied by a team of certified engineers, valuers and surveyors, the I-T officials surveyed the land parcel, where V. Ashok Kumar, brother of the Minister, is building a bungalow on Karur-Coimbatore Road in Karur. They measured the structures and the amenities in the incomplete bungalow. The officials continued their survey at Kongu Mess, a restaurant owned by M. Subramani, a friend of Mr. Senthilbalaji.

The Minister without portfolio has been in judicial custody since June 14 after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.