Jailed Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji seeks bail from Madras High Court solely on medical grounds

October 11, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Jailed Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on June 14, and jailed subsequently, has filed a bail petition in the Madras High Court solely on medical grounds, and has reserved his right to seek bail on merits when the circumstances so warrant.

The petition, listed for hearing before Justice G. Jayachandran on the afternoon of Wednesday, October 11, 2023, stated that the Supreme Court itself had enlarged many accused on bail solely on humanitarian and medical grounds. The Minister, who is without a portfolio at present, also asserted a right to be treated in a hospital of his choice, without being confined to the prison hospital.

The Minister stated that he had suffered chest pain right after his arrest at 1.39 am on June 14 and was admitted at a government hospital in Chennai by the ED officials. The doctors found three blocks in arteries and recommended that he undergo a Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) immediately.

Thereafter, he was moved to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on the basis of an order passed by a Division Bench of the High Court on June 15, 2023 and underwent the surgery over there. Subsequently, he was taken to the Central Prison at Puzhal on July 17, 2023 and subjected to custodial interrogation for six days in August 2023.

“Despite the medications that are being taken under the care of the Puzhal prison hospital, his recovery is very slow and he is still suffering from chest discomfort, pain, severe numbness and discomfort on the left leg (surgical side). He was advised by doctors to not sit or stand for a long time. He requires further treatment,” the petition read.

It went on to state that the Minister had cooperated with the ED officials during his custodial interrogation, even as he was recuperating after his heart surgery, and that there was no need for his continuous incarceration even after 117 days since the investigating agency had also filed its final report before the lower court concerned.

The Minister also said that his bail plea could not be objected to by the ED by citing the possibility of tampering with evidence since the materials were documentary in nature. He also stated that so far, there was no complaint of him or his family members having made any attempt to influence any of the witnesses in the case.

Stating that he suffered severe uneasiness as recently as on October 8, the Minister said the prison authorities took him to Government Stanley Hospital, where the doctors diagnosed him as suffering from lacunar stroke symptoms and dyslipidemia.

The Minister claimed that the prosecution too, had not denied the medical treatment undertaken by him, but had only been claiming that he could be treated at the prison hospital itself. “Merely because treatment is given in the prison hospital, it will not disentitle the petitioner to get better treatment at a hospital of his choice,” the petition added.