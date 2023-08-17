Focus Tamil Nadu | Will DMK overcome the ED onslaught and legal challenges?

August 17, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

Ever since the MK Stalin-led DMK government entered its third year three months ago, it has been facing a particularly turbulent time. At least two of its Ministers are facing fresh legal trouble and some of its other bigwigs are under the radar of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the ED two months ago in a money laundering case, lost a legal battle in the Supreme Court, challenging the ED action.

While he remains in jail, it appears as if he may not get bail any time soon.

Meanwhile, the ED launched searches at the residences and premises linked to Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy in Chennai and Villupuram, in connection with an alleged money laundering case. He was also summoned by the ED for questioning. In fresh trouble, Justice Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court has suo motu taken up for revision a recent trial court order acquitting Ponmudy, his wife and a friend in a disproportionate assets case.

Besides, MP Kathir Anand*, who is the party’s general secretary Duraimurugan’s son,* is facing charges for tax evasion.

In some of these cases, the Ministers or the politicians involved have got relief from the courts through interim directions.

What do these cases mean for the DMK?

Script and presentation: D. Suresh Kumar

Videography: Thamodharan Bharath

Production: Shibu Narayan