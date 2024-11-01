GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad air quality deteriorates to hazardous levels as citizens celebrate Deepavali

Hyderabad’s air quality worsens during Diwali celebrations, with hazardous levels of pollution recorded by monitoring stations

Published - November 01, 2024 10:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

Serish Nanisetti
Serish Nanisetti
Motorists pass through a smoke-filled street as shopkeepers celebrate the festival of lights Diwali by lighting fire crackers in Hyderabad on Thursday (October 31, 2024).

Motorists pass through a smoke-filled street as shopkeepers celebrate the festival of lights Diwali by lighting fire crackers in Hyderabad on Thursday (October 31, 2024). | Photo Credit: AP

Hyderabad’s air quality deteriorated to hazardous levels on Thursday night (October 31, 2024) as citizens celebrated Deepavali with gusto, bursting crackers and lighting fireworks. The 10 p.m. outer limit for bursting crackers imposed by the Hyderabad Police went for a toss as aerial pyrotechnics lit up the sky.

The particulate matter pollution of 2.5µg/m3 reached a high of 475 at the U.S. Consulate observatory; in Kapra it reached 454, and in the partially functioning monitoring station of Sanathnagar, it was 472. Five of the Central Pollution Control Board real-time monitoring stations at Zoo Park, Bollarum, Patancheru, Somajiguda and Sanathnagar went offline just as the air quality began to deteriorate around 10 p.m. 

The PM10, or particulate matter of 10µg/m3, reached a high of 605 at Ramachandrapuram on the fringes of the city. The pollution levels peaked after 10 p.m. before dropping back to the normal range. The Sanathnagar observatory logged the maximum of 472 PM2.5 after it came back online at 1 a.m. on Friday (November 1, 2024).

It shows a blank between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. for PM2.5 while it was recording other parameters like nitrogen dioxide, Sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide and ozone. 

In 2022, the Sanathnagar monitoring station was the only functioning monitoring station and it had recorded PM2.5 at 759 at 10 p.m. on October 24.

Published - November 01, 2024 10:06 am IST

Related Topics

air pollution / environmental pollution / Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.