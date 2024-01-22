GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Remand of Minister Senthilbalaji extended till January 29

January 22, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal Sessions Court on Monday extended the judicial remand of Minister V. Senthilbalaji till January 29.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 14 last year arrested him in connection with a money laundering case that was made out from a job racket case filed against him by the Central Crime Branch. The allegation against him was that he and his associates had collected money from job aspirants for posts in transport corporations while he was Transport Minister during the AIADMK government.

Originally, the Principal Sessions Court had on January 11 posted the case for framing charges against Mr. Senthilbalaji on Monday.

However, senior counsel S.Prabakaran, appearing for Mr. Senthilbalaji told the court that he has filed a petition, raising certain legal issues. Therefore till the disposal of predicate offences, the court cannot frame charges against him, the senior counsel said.

After Special Public Prosecutor N.Ramesh appearing for ED sought time to file a counter affidavit, Principal Sessions Judge S.Alli, before whom Mr. Senthilbalaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Prison here, extended his judicial custody till January 29. She also posted the case on that date for further hearing.

