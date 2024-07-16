Former Minister Senthilbalaji appears in court

Jailed MLA and former Minister V. Senthilbalaji on Tuesday appeared before the Principal Sessions Court in connection with a money-laundering case and received documents on bank transactions that he had sought.

Mr. Senthilbalaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in June last year in connection with the case that arose from an alleged cash-for-jobs scam that occurred when he was Transport Minister between 2011 and 2015 during the AIADMK regime. He later joined the DMK and became Minister for Electricity and Prohibition. Mr. Senthilbalaji has been lodged at Central Prison, Puzhal and has filed a petition seeking discharge from the case when the court was about to take framing charges against him.

Recently, filing a petition before the court, he alleged that there was a mismatch between the documents that were allegedly recovered from him and those that were produced by the ED before the court. He sought the documents relating to the bank transactions. Amid tight security, he was produced before Principal Sessions Judge S. Alli on Monday. He was given the documents he had sought.

His advocate also sought to put forth fresh arguments on the discharge petition filed by him. Extending the remand till July 18, the court ordered the ED to file its response to the petitions of Mr. Senthilbalaji.