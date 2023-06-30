On the arrest of Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji and its aftermath

HamberMenu
Package - in 101 stories
Representational image. File

Recall T.N. Governor Ravi, demands CPI (M)

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu (centre) addresses journalists at the Secretariat in Chennai on June 30. DMK Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson (left) and Tamil Nadu Minister for Law S. Regupathy (right) are also present.

CM’s prerogative to retain Senthilbalaji as Minister, says T.N. government as it ‘disregards’ Governor’s decision

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi had expressed his displeasure in arrested DMK leader Senthilbalaji continuing in the State Cabinet as a minister without a portfolio. FIle photo

Union Minister Amit Shah advised T.N. Governor to seek AG’s opinion on Senthilbalaji’s ‘dismissal’

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary can write an epilogue to Governor’s order, says Speaker Appavu

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi. File

Power of Governor to dismiss a Minister | Appointing authority is also dismissing authority, said Supreme Court in 1979

Mohamed Imranullah S.
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on June 29 evening unilaterally “dismissed with immediate effect” arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers, only to hurriedly backtrack on his decision late in the night. File

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi backtracks on ‘dismissal’ of Senthilbalaji from Cabinet

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji breaks down as ED officials take him into custody in connection with money laundering case, in Chennai on June 14, 2023. File

Habeas corpus petition challenging T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji’s arrest | Madras High Court concludes hearing

Mohamed Imranullah S.
Arrested  Minister V. Senthilbalaji. File photo

ED denies charge that Senthilbalaji is being prosecuted due to political vengeance

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting L. Murugan.

Senthilbalaji must quit or be dropped, says Union Minister L. Murugan

The Hindu Bureau
Arrested T.N. Minister V. Senthilbalaji. File

Madras High Court to hear on July 7 all cases filed against continuation of Senthilbalaji in the Cabinet

Mohamed Imranullah S.
BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai. File

T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji’s arrest | Annamalai nursed a grudge against my husband, Minister’s wife tells Madras HC

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

ED denies charge of illegal detention of T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji till his arrest on June 14

Mohamed Imranullah S.
The jewellery showroom, which was searched by I-T officials in Karur on Saturday.

I-T officials wrap up second phase of searches in Karur 

The Hindu Bureau
The searches began at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023

Income Tax officials resume searches in Karur at premises of arrested T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji’s acquaintances

C. Jaisankar

Former MP urges HC to issue a writ of quo warranto against Senthilbalaji

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Madras High Court. Senior counsel N R Elango, appearing before the Madras High Court for arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji’s wife Megala, on June 22 questioned the authority of Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to insist upon custodial interrogation of her husband. File

ED has no authority to subject any person to custodial interrogation, argues counsel for Senthilbalaji’s wife

Mohamed Imranullah S.
AIADMK cadres led by party leaders Sellur K. Raju, R.B. Udhayakumar and V.V. Rajan Chellappa stage a demonstration in Madurai on Wednesday.

Industrial units reeling under heavy burden of electricity charges, says AIADMK leader

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK cadre stage a demonstration at Thanjavur on Wednesday.

AIADMK holds demonstrations seeking removal of Senthilbalaji from cabinet

The Hindu Bureau
If the power is delegated, work burden of the Collector can be reduced, says High Court

I-T officials move HC, seek cancellation of bail granted to those who attacked them 

The Hindu Bureau

Watch | Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji’s arrest: What does it mean for the Stalin-led T.N. government? 

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK leaders, including former Minister D. Jayakumar, staging a demonstration at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Wednesday.

AIADMK holds State-wide demonstrations demanding Senthilbalaji’s removal from Council of Ministers

The Hindu Bureau

Stop indulging in diversionary tactics, Velumani tells DMK Government

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK cadre staging a demonstration in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

AIADMK stages demo demanding sacking of Senthilbalaji, condemn pathetic law and order situation

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK leader K. P. Munusamy led protests in Krishnagiri on Wednesday.

AIADMK demands sacking of Senthilbalaji, stages demonstration in Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK cadre stage a demonstration demanding sacking of Minister V. SenthilBalaji in Erode on June 21, 2023.

AIADMK seeks removal of arrested Minister Senthilbalaji, stages demonstration in Erode

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji reacts in pain while being taken to a government hospital after his arrest in connection with a money laundering case, in Chennai on June 13, 2023.

Senthilbalaji case | Supreme Court refuses instant relief to ED, says Madras HC ‘understands the law’

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Police personnel deployed outside Kauvery Hospital, Chennai when Minister V. Senthilbalaji was admitted last week. File

Arrested T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji undergoes coronary bypass surgery at private hospital in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing a public meeting in Chennai on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

CM Stalin is duplicitous, anti-democratic, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The Hindu Bureau

Senthilbalaji’s wife alleges violation of human rights; SHRC seeks report from ED

The Hindu Bureau
Police force deployed outside Kauvery Hospital, Chennai where Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji is undergoing treatment. File

Senthilbalaji to undergo surgery on June 21: T.N. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji reacts while being taken to a government hospital after his arrest in connection with a money laundering case, in Chennai, Tuesday night, June 13, 2023.

ED says Senthilbalaji is faking illness, wants him back in custody on discharge from hospital

V. Senthilbalaji. File

PIL in Madras High Court questions Senthilbalaji’s continuation in Tamil Nadu Cabinet

Mohamed Imranullah S.
Senthilbalaji reacts in pain while being taken to a government hospital after his arrest in connection with a money laundering case, in Chennai, on June 13, 2023.

T.N. Senthilbalaji arrest | Minister is feigning illness, want him back in custody on discharge from hospital: ED to SC

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin speaking at a meeting in Pudukottai on Sunday.

DMK will never be scared of Modi and ED, says Udhayanidhi

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin (left) and erstwhile Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji (right). File
Premium

T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | A case of propriety versus politics

D. Suresh Kumar
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami greeting the functionaries of other parties who joined the AIADMK at Attur in Salem district on Sunday. 

Drop Senthilbalaji from the Cabinet, Palaniswami tells Stalin

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K.S. Alagiri criticised the Enforcement Directorate for the arrest of V. Senthilbalaji in an alleged money laundering case. File

Tamil Nadu Congress chief defends BJP functionary’s arrest, questions BJP leaders’ support to him

The Hindu Bureau
Minister V. Senthilbalaji was questioned for 18 hours by the ED and when he complained of chest pain, was initially admitted to the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai on June 14, 2023. He was later shifted to a private hospital in the city. 
Premium

T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji’s arrest | Power games — the anatomy of an arrest

B. Kolappan
Premium

V. Senthilbalaji | From villain to anti-hero

D. Suresh Kumar
Police personnel deployed outside Kauvery Hospital in Chennai where Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji is admitted for treatment.

Chennai court’s order of custody served on arrested Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji 

The Hindu Bureau
Leaders of DMK and its allies at the protest held in Coimbatore on Friday.

Leaders of DMK, allies slam ‘fascist’ action against Senthilbalaji

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel outside Kauvery Hospital, where Minister V. Senthilbalaji has been admitted, in Chennai on Friday.

Court allows ED’s plea for custodial interrogation of hospitalised Senthilbalaji

R. Sivaraman

DMK making incorrect statements out of grudge, says Vasan

The Hindu Bureau
Police force deployed outside of Kauvery Hospital, where V. Senthilbalaji is currently undergoing treatment in Chennai.

Senthilbalaji sent to eight-day Enforcement Directorate custody  

The Hindu Bureau

Only Chief Minister has the right to decide on appointment of ministers and their portfolios, not the Governor, says VCK leader Thirumavalavan

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi. File

T.N. CM Stalin retains Senthilbalaji as Minister; Governor dissents

The Hindu Bureau

DMK’s R.S. Bharathi criticises Palaniswami’s remarks on Stalin

The Hindu Bureau
R. Mutharasan

A Chief Minister decides on Ministers and their portfolios, not the Governor: S. Mutharasan

M. Soundariya Preetha
Vaiko

Reallocation of portfolios is the Chief Minister’s prerogative, says Vaiko

The Hindu Bureau
Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File

Edappadi Palaniswami questions T.N. CM Stalin’s ‘restlessness’ over Senthilbalaji’s arrest

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File

Opinion divided on T.N. Governor Ravi’s refusal to reallocate arrested Minister Senthilbalaji’s portfolios

T. Ramakrishnan
Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji being shifted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on the night of June 15, 2023.

Doctors advise early bypass surgery for arrested T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji, assessment on

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi. The Governor rejected Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s recommendation to reallocate the portfolios of V. Senthilbalaji to Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Housing Minister S. Muthusamy. File

T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | Governor Ravi rejects Tamil Nadu government’s request to reallocate portfolios

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan. File

People have lost faith in the ruling party supporting Senthilbalaji: Vasan

The Hindu Bureau
An AIADMK delegation handing over the letter to Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday.

AIADMK delegation meets Governor, demands Senthilbalaji’s sacking

The Hindu Bureau
An ambulance carrying Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji leaves the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar Estate, Chennai after the Madras High Court allows his shifting to a private hospital on June 15, 2023.

Governor Ravi rejects Chief Minister’s recommendation, Minister Ponmudy says Governor breaks norms

The Hindu Bureau
A video grab of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin speaking with regard to the arrest of Minister V. Senthilbalaji

T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | CM Stalin warns BJP about provoking DMK

The Hindu Bureau
An ambulance carrying Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji leaves the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar Estate, Chennai after the Madras High Court allows his shifting to a private hospital on June 15, 2023.

Madras High Court allows arrested T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji to be shifted to private hospital

Mohamed Imranullah S.
A view of the Madras High Court building in Chennai. File

T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | Madras High Court agrees to hear habeas corpus petition by Minister’s wife

The Hindu Bureau
MDMK leader Vaiko. File

T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | ED being used to intimidate Opposition parties: Vaiko

The Hindu Bureau
 Chennai Principal Sessions Court Judge, S. Alli leaves from the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Estate, Chennai after visiting Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji who has been hospitalised for chest pain, shortly after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023

T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji remanded to judicial custody till June 28

The Hindu Bureau
Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters in New Delhi. Image for representation

Tamil Nadu withdraws general consent for CBI within State

The Hindu Bureau
P. Balakrishna Reddy, former Tamil Nadu Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development

After a gap of over four years, a serving Minister of T.N. gets arrested

The Hindu Bureau

Senthilbalaji’s arrest an act of revenge, says Minister

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian leaves Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Omandurar estate in Chennai after visiting his Cabinet collegue V. Senthilbalaji who was hospitalised shortly after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023

Edappadi Palaniswami has no locus standi to comment on Senthilbalaji: Minister Ma. Subramanian

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji’s residence at Rameswarapatti on the outskirts of Karur, when the sleuths of Enforcement Directorate conducted searches on June 13, 2023. Representational image. File

ED seals the private office of Senthilbalaji in Karur

The Hindu Bureau
The BJP had been at the forefront to “expose” the alleged corruption of the DMK Government in Tamil Nadu, said party MLA Vanathi Srinivasan. File

ED action on T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji as per Supreme Court direction: BJP MLA Vanathi

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai addressing a press conference in Chennai on June 14, 2023

T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | No political motives, Stalin should check his earlier statements on Minister’s corruption: BJP leader Annamalai

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK MP C Ve Shanmugam

T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | AIADMK defends Enforcement Directorate’s actions

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu police stand guard at the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate in Chennai on June 14, 2023 after the Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister V. Senthilbalaji was admitted to the hospital, following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate

T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | Madras High Court judge recuses himself from hearing Minister’s wife’s petition

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity and Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji. File

T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance to protest on June 16 in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
ED officials at Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji’s office at the Secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday.

T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | Enforcement Directorate did not follow proper procedure: DMK MP N.R. Elango

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Madras High Court in Chennai. File

T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | Madras High Court agrees to urgent hearing of habeas corpus plea to be filed by Minister’s wife

The Hindu Bureau
CM Stalin visiting Minister V. Senthilbalaji at the Government Multi Super-Specialty Hospital in Omandurar on June 14, 2023

DMK will not be afraid of BJP’s intimidation tactics, says T.N. CM Stalin, after visiting arrested Minister Senthilbalaji in hospital

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Ministers P.K. Sekar Babu and E.V. Velu at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate at Chennai where Minister V. Senthilbalaji was admitted for a medical checkup in the early hours of June 14, 2023

T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji being targeted only because he is a DMK Minister: Cabinet colleagues

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji breaks down as ED officials take him into custody in connection with a money-laundering case and bring him to Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital at Omandurar Estate in Chennai for medical examination on June 14, 2023

T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji arrested by ED in money laundering case, remanded in judicial custody till June 28

R. Sivaraman
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among those who condemned the raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tamil Nadu’s Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji.

Opposition leaders flay ‘misuse’ of probe agencies by Union government

The Hindu Bureau

ED officials entered the Secretariat after CM left premises 

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File

Tamil Nadu ED raids | Backdoor intimidatory tactics of BJP will not succeed: CM Stalin

The Hindu Bureau

ED officials search the residence of Tasmac truck contractor

The Hindu Bureau
Enforcement Directorate at Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji’s chamber at the State Secretariat in Chennai on June 13, 2023. Mr. Senthilbalaji was confined to his official residence during the search operation conducted with heavy protection.

Enforcement Directorate holds searches at Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji’s chamber in Secretariat, Karur residence

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition Minister V. Senthilbalaji inaugurating the road works in Coimbatore city under TURIP in ward 68 with Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (second left) and Corporation Commissioner M.Prathap on Monday.

Power outage during Amit Shah’s visit in Chennai ‘accidental’: Senthilbalaji

The Hindu Bureau
CRPF personnel guarding the house of a DMK functionary at Rayanur in Karur, where I-T search was held on May 28, 2023

I-T Department searches at premises linked to T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji | Officials wrap up searches, seize incriminating papers 

The Hindu Bureau
The residence of V. Ashok Kumar at Ramakrishnapuram is one of the new places where I-T searches are under way. 

Income Tax officials start searching more properties in Karur 

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addressing the media on his arrival at Chennai airport on Wednesday.

BJP has started to use IT, CBI, ED in T.N. like in other States, charges Stalin

The Hindu Bureau

I-T searches continue in Karur for sixth day

The Hindu Bureau

Senthilbalaji’s brother fails to appear before I-T officials; searches continue for the fifth day in Karur

C. Jaisankar
I-T officials at the residence of a government contractor in Karur on Friday.

Income Tax searches on premises of persons connected to Senthilbalaji enter fourth day in Karur

The Hindu Bureau
CRPF personnel stand guard outside a DMK functionary’s house searched by Income Tax officials at Rayanur in Tamil Nadu’s Karur on May 28, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Eight persons arrested for ‘deliberate’ attack on Income Tax officials

The Hindu Bureau
Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Centre must take strict action against those who attacked I-T officials, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

The Hindu Bureau
IT officials at the premises of a government contractor in Karur on Friday, May 26, 2023

Income Tax officials get CRPF protection, expand searches at premises linked to T.N. Minister V. Senthilbalaji in Karur

C. Jaisankar
The searches were happening in the wake of reports in the media about overcharging at liquor outlets, Annamalai said. File

DMK government must accept responsibility for attack on I-T officials in Karur: Annamalai

The Hindu Bureau

Annamalai condemns attack on Income Tax officials

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity and Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji addresses the media at the Secretariat in Chennai on May 26, 2023.

No Income Tax searches at my home, says Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji

The Hindu Bureau
DMK cadres gheroing an Income Tax official before the house of V. Ashok, brother of Minister V. Senthilbalaji, at Ramakrishnapuram in Karur on Friday.

Income Tax officials attacked during searches on the premises of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji’s brother

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity and Prohibition and Excise V. Senthil Balaji addressing the media at Secretariat in Chennai on May 26, 2023, in connection with Income Tax department sleuths carrying out searches at the premises of individuals allegedly linked to the Minister

DMK slams BJP over I-T searches in premises of individuals linked to T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji

PTI
Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition, V. Senthibalaji. File

Income Tax department searches premises linked to Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and other party leaders submitting a memorandum to Governor R.N. Ravi in Chennai on May 22, 2023

AIADMK petitions Governor Ravi seeking CBI probe into liquor deaths in T.N.

The Hindu Bureau
BJP state president K Annamalai, accompanied by party leaders, submitted a memorandum to Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on May 21, 2023 seeking removal of Gingee Mastan and Senthilbalaji from their ministerial posts, over the recent twin hooch tragedies.

Spurious liquor deaths in T.N. | Annamalai submits memorandum to Governor Ravi seeking removal of Ministers Gingee Mastan, Senthilbalaji

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai. File

Remove Minister Senthilbalaji from T.N. Cabinet to ensure fair investigation: BJP leader Annamalai

The Hindu Bureau
The Supreme Court on May 16 paved the way for the Crime Branch investigation to continue against Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthil Balaji, who is accused of taking bribes in exchange for jobs in the Metro Transport Corporation (MTC). File

Supreme Court paves way for probe to continue against T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji, allows ED to initiate proceedings

The Hindu Bureau
SHOW MORE 101 STORIES

On the arrest of Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji and its aftermath

A day after the sleuths of Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at the official chamber of Minister V. Senthilbalaji, 47, at the State Secretariat in an unprecedented move on June 13, 2024, arrested him. After nearly 18 hours of grilling, the DMK Minister who hails from Karur in Tamil Nadu, was arrested at 1.39 a.m. on June 14.

June 30, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji breaks down as ED officials take him into custody in connection with a money laundering case and bring him to the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Chennai in the wee hours on June 14, 2023

Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji breaks down as ED officials take him into custody in connection with a money laundering case and bring him to the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Chennai in the wee hours on June 14, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

High drama unfolded when V. Senthilbalaji, the erstwhile Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case, in the wee hours on June 14, 2023.

With the go-ahead of the Supreme Court, the ED tightened its noose in the case pertaining to the cash-for-jobs scam that took place when Mr. Senthilbalaji was the Minister for Transport between 2011 and 2015, during the AIADMK regime.

Mr. Senthilbalaji, a well-known party-hopper in his political career spanning 27 years, continues in Tamil Nadu Cabinet as a Minister without a portfolio, ably backed by DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin who vehemently campaigned against Mr. Senthilbalaji’s acts of corruption only a few years ago.

The Minister’s arrest marked the opening of a can of worms in the political landscape in Tamil Nadu. 

Watch | What does Senthilbalaji’s arrest mean for the Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government? 
| Video Credit: Thamodharan Bharath
Tamil Nadu / corruption & bribery / state politics / Chennai

