Governor has faced his third defeat in T.N., says K.S. Alagiri

June 30, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Friday said the backtracking of Governor R.N. Ravi on his unilateral decision to dismiss Minister V. Senthilbalaji was his ‘third defeat’ as the State’s Governor.

In a video message, he said Mr. Ravi’s first defeat occurred when he refused to accept Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s recommendation to reallocate portfolios only to accept it after 12 hours.

“The second defeat was when he refused to accept Mr Senthilbalaji as a Minister without portfolio, which was ensured by Mr. Stalin through a Government Order. Yesterday, without the Chief Minister’s recommendation, the Governor announced he was dismissing Mr. Senthilbalaji. Within hours, he accepted his defeat and kept it in abeyance. This shows he cannot take a proper decision. All powers have limits. Mr. Ravi has not understood it. The RSS-BJP is angry that the Chief Minister is refusing to accept their ideology and has expressed his desire to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate,” Mr. Alagiri contended..

The TNCC president asked why former AIADMK Ministers, who were accused of corruption, were not being investigated. “The RSS-BJP is trying to implement its agenda through the Governor,” he added.