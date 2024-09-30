GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman tied to tree in Tripura, burnt alive by sons

Police said they have arrested the sons, and suspect that a family dispute might have led to the gruesome murder

Updated - September 30, 2024 08:26 am IST - Agartala

PTI
Image for representation

A 62-year-old woman was tied to a tree and allegedly burnt alive by her two sons in West Tripura, officials said on Sunday (September 29, 2024).

Police said they have arrested the sons, and suspect that a family dispute might have led to the gruesome murder.

The incident happened on Saturday (September 28, 2024) night in Khamarbari in the Champaknagar police station area, they said.

The woman lived with her two sons after she lost her husband around one-and-a-half-year ago. Her other son lived in Agartala.

Violence, homelessness, and women’s mental health

"After receiving an input that a woman was set on fire, a police team rushed there and found the burnt body tied to a tree. We took the body to the hospital for post-mortem examination," Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Jirania Kamal Krishna Koloi told media.

"We have arrested her two sons for their alleged involvement in the case. They will be produced before the court on Monday (September 30, 2024) seeking police remand for interrogation. A family dispute may be the reason behind the incident," he said.

An investigation is underway, he added.

Published - September 30, 2024 08:23 am IST

