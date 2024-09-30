No demolitions till Deepawali on FTL buildings unless they run businesses in illegal constructions

Contrary to the fear created among people, there will not be any demolitions on the Musi river bed till all the identified residents are convinced to shift with a key to the allotted double-bedroom houses. But at the same time, buildings belonging to the elite constructed illegally on lake beds in other parts of the city will be demolished.

Sources in the government said that till Deepawali there will be no demolitions of any residential structures falling under the Full Tank Level (FTL) of lakes but those illegal constructions engaged in business would not be spared.

The Intelligence department is said to have presented a report to the government on the positive feedback of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) but political parties are trying to mix HYDRAA actions with Musi river bed evictions to confuse people and instil fear. The report also revealed a builders’ lobby backing the agitations to fuel anger. “Political parties agitating and supporting the affected people is understood and expected, but some real estate lobbies are working behind fuelling fear among people mixing HYDRAA and Musi beautification scheme,” a senior official revealed citing the Intelligence department inputs.

The government’s commitment to saving lakes is intact and also beautifying the Musi River as it would bring a windfall for old city residents once the project is completed. Coupled with the Metro Rail expansion, the old city will reap the benefits, an official said admitting that the message has not gone properly.

“Similar opposition was seen when Cyberabad was being built and the IT corridor emerging. It was the middle class from the new city areas that benefitted hugely from the IT expansion and the old city was left behind. But the Musi beautification will change the lives of old city residents irrespective of their faith,” a senior official claimed.

However, the government is in no hurry to shift people. A lot of families have moved happily into the new 2BHK homes allotted to them. The government is also bearing the costs of shifting. “We will convince people, pay compensation to the eligible and then shift them,” an official involved in the process said.