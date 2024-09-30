GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Israeli airstrike hits central Beirut for the first time in nearly a year of conflict | LIVE updates

Israel also targetted the Houthis in Yemen after the group launched a missile attack on Israel’s Ben Gurion airport

Updated - September 30, 2024 07:50 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A firefighter inspects a damaged car near a building that was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Beirut, Lebanon, on September 30, 2024.

A firefighter inspects a damaged car near a building that was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Beirut, Lebanon, on September 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: BILAL HUSSEIN

Israel struck Houthi targets in Yemen on Sunday (September 29, 2024) in response to the militants’ recent attacks, and is continuing to carry out strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

Hezbollah confirmed that Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of the militant group’s Central Council, was killed Saturday (September 28, 2024), making him the seventh senior Hezbollah leader killed in Israeli strikes in a little over a week. They include founding members who had evaded death or detention for decades.

ALSO READ: Deaths and displacement rise in Lebanon | DATA

Hezbollah also confirmed that Ali Karaki, another senior commander, died in the strike that killed Nasrallah. Israel says at least 20 other Hezbollah militants were killed, including one in charge of Nasrallah’s security detail.

The Lebanese health ministry documented at least 105 people killed around the country in airstrikes Sunday. 

ALSO READ: How will Hezbollah chief Nasrallah’s killing impact West Asia?

A wave of Israeli airstrikes across large parts of Lebanon have killed more than 1,030 people — including 156 women and 87 children — in less than two weeks, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Follow the live updates here:

  • September 30, 2024 07:50
    Hezbollah confirms a 7th top commander was killed

    Hezbollah confirmed Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of the militant group’s Central Council, was killed Saturday, making him the seventh senior Hezbollah leader slain in Israeli strikes in a little over a week. They include founding members who had evaded death or detention for decades.

    Hezbollah had earlier confirmed that Ali Karaki, another senior commander, died in Friday’s strike that killed Nasrallah. Israel says at least 20 other Hezbollah militants were killed, including one in charge of Nasrallah’s security detail.

    Read the story here.

  • September 30, 2024 07:39
    An Israeli airstrike hits central Beirut for the first time in nearly a year of conflict

    The first apparent Israeli airstrike on central Beirut in nearly a year of conflict leveled an apartment building early Monday, hours after Israel hit targets across Lebanon and killed dozens of people as Hezbollah sustained heavy blows to its command structure.

    The airstrike hit a multistory residential building. Videos showed ambulances and a crowd gathered near the building in a mainly Sunni district with a busy thoroughfare lined with shops.

    The airstrike killed at least one person and wounded 16, said an official with Lebanese Civil Defence.

    -AP

Published - September 30, 2024 07:39 am IST

