GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

J&K Assembly Polls Phase 3 LIVE: Over 20,000 polling staff mobilised across J&K for Phase 3 voting

Pakistani refugees to participate in polls after receiving voting rights in Assembly. urban local bodies, and panchayat elections

Published - October 01, 2024 05:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Gulmarg: Polling officials arrive at a polling station ahead of the third and final phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Gulmarg constituency of Baramulla district, J&K, Monday, Sept 30, 2024. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)(PTI09_30_2024_000284B)

Gulmarg: Polling officials arrive at a polling station ahead of the third and final phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Gulmarg constituency of Baramulla district, J&K, Monday, Sept 30, 2024. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)(PTI09_30_2024_000284B) | Photo Credit: S IRFAN

Jammu and Kashmir is set to go to polls on Tuesday (October 1, 2024), for the Phase 3 of its Assembly elections to decide the electoral fate of 415 candidates including two former deputy CMs Tara Chand and Muzaffar Beig.. More than 20,000 polling staff have been mobilised across the seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Anand Jain, said adequate security arrangements have been put in place in the poll-bound areas to ensure “terror-free and peaceful” polling.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir Phase 2 records 56% turnout

The highlight of the voting in this phase will be the participation of West Pakistani refugees from the Valmiki Samaj and Gorkha communities, who got voting rights in the Assembly, urban local bodies and panchayat elections only after the abrogation of Article 370. They last voted in panchayat and urban local bodies polls in 2018.

Also Read: Campaigning ends for final phase of J&K Assembly elections

Over 39.18 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 5,060 polling stations in this crucial phase, covering 40 Assembly segments in Jammu, Udhampur, Samba and Kathua in the Jammu region and Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara in north Kashmir, on October 1.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir Phase 1 records peaceful 59% turnout

The voter turnout was robust in the earlier phases, with 61.38% participation recorded in the first phase on September 18 and 57.31% in the second phase on September 26.

  • September 30, 2024 18:19
    Voting to take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Polling stations to have Assured Minimum Facilities

    Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and there will be a mock poll before that in the polling stations in presence of the polling agents. The voting will continue even after 6 p.m. if voters are standing in the queue in the premises of the polling station to exercise their right to vote.

    Every polling station will also be provided with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) like drinking water, electricity, toilet, ramp, furniture and veranda or shed. Wheelchairs will also be provided to the needy, he said, adding that the ballot unit will also have a list of contesting candidates in the Braille script.

    Separate queues for senior citizens and specially-abled persons will also be provided wherever required, facilitating them with early polling, he said.

    - PTI

  • September 30, 2024 18:14
    50 polling booths to be managed by women, 43 by specially-abled and 40 by youth

    According to J&K chief electoral officer Pandurang K. Pole, a total of 5,060 polling stations have been set up across the poll-bound districts.. Out of these, 50 polling booths are to be managed by women, known as Pink Polling Stations, 43 polling stations will be manned by specially-abled persons and 40 polling stations will be manned by youths.

    There will also be 45 green polling stations in order to spread the message about environmental concerns and 33 unique polling stations, he said, adding 29 polling stations are established near the Line of Control or International Border for border residents.

    “The purpose behind these special polling stations is to spread awareness among sections of society like women, specially-abled persons and first-time young voters to come forward and exercise their right to vote,” he said.

    - PTI

  • September 30, 2024 18:08
    Pakistan refugee communities to participate in Phase 3 voting

    The highlight of the voting will be the participation of West Pakistani refugees - the Valmiki Samaj and Gorkha community - who got voting rights in assembly, urban local bodies and panchayat elections only after Article 370 was abrogated. They have earlier voted in panchayat and urban local bodies polls in 2018.

    - PTI

  • September 30, 2024 18:05
    More than 20,000 polling staff mobilised across seven districts of J&K for Phase 3 polls

    Over 20,000 polling staff have been mobilised across seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of the third and final phase of the Assembly Elections, which will decide the electoral fate of 415 candidates including two former deputy Chief Ministers Tara Chand and Muzaffar Beig, officials said.

    Over 39.18 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 5,060 polling stations in this crucial phase, covering 40 assembly segments in Jammu, Udhampur, Samba and Kathua in the Jammu region and Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara in North Kashmir, on October 1.

    - PTI

Published - October 01, 2024 05:45 am IST

Related Topics

Jammu / Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 / Jammu and Kashmir / election / local elections / regional elections / Live news

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.