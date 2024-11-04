J&K’s first Assembly session on Nov. 4: All eyes on NC’s likely resolution on Article 370, L-G’s address

All eyes are on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s address and the ruling National Conference (NC) resolution on Article 370, as Jammu and Kashmir is all set to witness its first Assembly session on November 4 after a gap of six years, which also saw the downgrading of the erstwhile State of J&K into a Union Territory (UT).

Two M.P. forest officials suspended for negligence in elephant deaths; preliminary probe rules out foul play

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday (November 3, 2024) suspended two senior forest officials in connection with the death of 10 elephants in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) this week. The decision was taken after Mr. Yadav held a high-level meeting with officials.

Demand for Bankers’ Protection Act grows after The Hindu report

A day after The Hindu published a report on growing assaults on bankers in Maharashtra during the implementation of the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a direct benefit transfer scheme, bankers from different parts of the country have sought the Finance Minister’s intervention to bring about a Bankers’ Protection Act.

AI big focus of SU-30MKI upgrade; IAF taking up pilot projects with IIT-Mumbai, says officer

The financial aspects of the comprehensive upgrade to the first batch of SU-30MKI jets are being worked out and the process would start as soon as it is approved, a senior official of the Indian Air Force said. It can take around five to seven years to update the batch of 84 jets, and the IAF has taken up pilot projects with the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay in regard to Artificial Intelligence-based engine and asset maintenance solutions, as well as for spares and inventory optimisation, he added.

First Asian Buddhist summit to be held in Delhi from November 5 to 6

The Government of India, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), is holding the first Asian Buddhist Summit (ABS) in the national capital. The summit themed ‘Role of Buddha Dhamma in Strengthening Asia’ is a manifestation of India’s Act East Policy, which is principled on collective, inclusive and spiritual development of Asia, the Union Culture Ministry said in a statement.

Mixed bag for Supreme Court collegium in judicial appointments

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, who begins his last working week on Monday, headed a Supreme Court Collegium which faithfully soldiered on to fill up judicial vacancies while leaving a rash of obvious misses.

PM Modi aims to hold on to power at any cost, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led Union government on Sunday (November 3, 2024), accusing it of prioritising the interests of big businesses over the welfare of the common people.

With under two days to polling, ‘dead heat’ continues in U.S. presidential election

With less than two days to go for the pivotal presidential election in the U.S., reputable pollsters in the country have called the race a “dead heat”. In opinion polls held nationally and very recently, Vice-President and Democrat Kamala Harris was narrowly ahead of former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump by a single percentage point (48.5% to 47.6% on average, according to pollster Nate Silver). These polls include those by NBC News and Emerson College projecting a 49%-49% tie nationally, Ipsos giving Ms. Harris a three-point lead (49%-46%) and AtlasIntel a two-point lead (50%-48%) to Mr. Trump. But the margins were even closer in the seven “battleground” States that could decide the winner of the electoral college and therefore the next President.

Taiwan detects 37 Chinese aircraft near island

Taiwan said it detected 37 Chinese fighter jets, drones and other aircraft near the self-ruled island on Sunday as Beijing carried out “long-distance” training flights. China has ramped up military activity around Taiwan in recent years as Beijing pressures Taipei to accept its claims of sovereignty over the island.

Iran arrests female student who stripped to protest harassment: reports

Iranian authorities arrested a female student on Saturday (November 2, 2024) after she staged a solo protest against harassment by stripping to her underwear outside her university, reports said.

Spain PM, king heckled on visit to flood-hit area

A delegation led by Spain’s king and prime minister was heckled on Sunday as it visited the Valencia region hit by deadly floods, with some screaming “assassins” and others throwing mud, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

Government infuses ₹1,650 crore in Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited

“The government has infused around ₹1,650 crore in State-owned Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), gripped with operational and financial issues,” according to an official document. “The government is also taking various measures to keep RINL as a going concern,” the Ministry of Steel said in a note.

FPIs withdraw record ₹94,000 crore from Indian equities in October on attractive Chinese valuations

Foreign investors pulled out a massive ₹94,000 crore (around USD 11.2 billion) from the Indian stock market in October, making it the worst-ever month in terms of outflows, triggered by the elevated valuation of domestic equities and attractive valuations of Chinese stocks.

Border-Gavaskar trophy: Captain Rohit Sharma doubtful for Perth Test

Rohit Sharma, the India captain, confirmed that he may miss the series-opening Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, in Perth, due to personal reasons. Rohit also explained the rationale behind the Indian team think-tank shelving a planned three-day warm-up game against India A ahead of the series-opener.

World Test Championship standing: India loses top spot to Australia, slips to second

India lost their top position in the World Test Championship standings, slipping to second place after suffering an embarrassing home series defeat to New Zealand on Sunday (November 3, 2024).

Zverev outclasses Humbert to win Paris Masters

Germany’s Alexander Zverev won the Paris Masters on Sunday by defeating home hope Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-2 in a dominant display by the new world number two.