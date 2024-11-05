U.S. Elections Results 2024 voting LIVE: Voters to cast ballot for President soon

Voting for the U.S. Presidential elections is set to take place today, and both candidates have been campaigning tirelessly to claim the top spot.

Many political observers billed the unpredictable race for the 47th President of the US as the most consequential one in decades while appearing to project a grim picture for the country’s future under a Trump presidency.

In her closing remarks in her Michigan rally on Sunday, Kamala Harris sought to strike on an optimistic note, saying that the U.S. had an opportunity for a “fresh start” and could “turn the page on a decade of politics driven by fear and division.” Donald Trump focused on the security of the U.S.-Mexico border, attacking Democrats and saying he will improve the economy, during his closing arguments in Raleigh, North Carolina on Monday.

An early voting station was set up at the John Jay College in the Manhattan area of NYC. Voters flocked the read and cast their ballots days ahead of the main election day on November 5. Suzan, the coordinator of the station, said the early voting process is witnessing a very positive response.

Check out our live blog below: