Live

U.S. Elections Results 2024 voting LIVE: Voters to cast ballot for President soon

Over 186 million Americans are eligible to vote as the countdown for U.S. election day has begun to decide the country’s 47th president.

Updated - November 05, 2024 09:24 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at PPG Paints Arena, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Pittsburgh.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at PPG Paints Arena, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Pittsburgh. | Photo Credit: AP

Voting for the U.S. Presidential elections is set to take place today, and both candidates have been campaigning tirelessly to claim the top spot.

Many political observers billed the unpredictable race for the 47th President of the US as the most consequential one in decades while appearing to project a grim picture for the country’s future under a Trump presidency.

In her closing remarks in her Michigan rally on Sunday, Kamala Harris sought to strike on an optimistic note, saying that the U.S. had an opportunity for a “fresh start” and could “turn the page on a decade of politics driven by fear and division.” Donald Trump focused on the security of the U.S.-Mexico border, attacking Democrats and saying he will improve the economy, during his closing arguments in Raleigh, North Carolina on Monday.

An early voting station was set up at the John Jay College in the Manhattan area of NYC. Voters flocked the read and cast their ballots days ahead of the main election day on November 5. Suzan, the coordinator of the station, said the early voting process is witnessing a very positive response.

Check out our live blog below:
  • November 05, 2024 09:04
    U.S. Presidential elections 2024: Key dates and events to note

    US Presidential elections 2024: Key dates and events to note

    US election 2024: Important dates and events for the U.S. Presidential election, from voting to inauguration, summarized concisely.

  • November 05, 2024 09:04
    U.S. going to historically tight presidential election

    The race between Democratic leader Kamala Harris and her Republican rival Donald Trump for the White House has been truly unprecedented as it saw drama, tragedy, political comebacks, fierce rhetoric and a historically razor-tight contest.

    As the big election day is just a few hours away, many political observers billed the unpredictable race for the 47th President of the U.S. as the most consequential one in decades while appearing to project a grim picture for the country’s future under a Trump presidency.

    - PTI

Published - November 05, 2024 09:04 am IST

