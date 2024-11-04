GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IAF MiG-29 jet crashes in Agra, no casualties

The pilot manoeuvred the aircraft to ensure there was no damage to life or property on the ground, before ejecting safely

Updated - November 04, 2024 05:57 pm IST - Agra

The Hindu Bureau
Smoke billows after an IAF plane crashed and caught fire, near Agra, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely.

Smoke billows after an IAF plane crashed and caught fire, near Agra, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely. | Photo Credit: PTI

A MiG-29 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction.

“There were no casualties in the incident and the two pilots ejected safely,” IAF officials said.

The pilot manoeuvred the aircraft to ensure there was no damage to life or property on the ground, before ejecting safely, said officials.

An enquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident, according to IAF officials.

Visuals on social media showed the fighter jet engulfed in flames.

A MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the IAF had crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer on September 2 due to a “critical” technical snag.

(Written with inputs from PTI)

Published - November 04, 2024 05:26 pm IST

