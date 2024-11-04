IAF MiG-29 jet crashes in Agra, no casualties

A MiG-29 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction.

“There were no casualties in the incident and the two pilots ejected safely,” IAF officials said.

The pilot manoeuvred the aircraft to ensure there was no damage to life or property on the ground, before ejecting safely, said officials.

An enquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident, according to IAF officials.

Visuals on social media showed the fighter jet engulfed in flames.

A MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the IAF had crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer on September 2 due to a “critical” technical snag.

(Written with inputs from PTI)