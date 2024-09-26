The Pixel Watch 3 is Google’s latest entrant into the smartwatch market. It marks a significant step forward for Google’s wearable ambitions. For the first time, the watch is available in two sizes: the familiar 41mm (our review variant) of its predecessors and a new 45mm option. Designed to seamlessly integrate with the Google ecosystem, the latest Pixel Watch 3 comes with upgrades in design, display, performance, and health-tracking features.

Design and Controls

The Pixel Watch 3 looks simple and elegant, continuing the sleek design language. Its smooth curves and lightweight aluminium case feel comfortable on the wrist while maintaining a refined look. You can choose from four different colour variants: Matte Black Aluminium Case with an Obsidian Active Band, Polished Silver Aluminium Case with Porcelain or Rose Quartz Active Bands, and Champagne Gold Aluminium Case with a Hazel Active Band. The bands are made of fluoroelastomer with a soft-touch coating, ensuring comfort and durability.

One of the standout features in the user experience is the simplified navigation. You no longer need to press the crown to access the app library; simply swiping left or right on the watch face will bring up tiles for essential information like step counts, weather updates, messages, or workouts. This intuitive gesture-based control enhances the watch’s usability, making it easy to access what you need without extra steps.

Display

The Pixel Watch 3 features a 1.4-inch display, slightly larger than the Pixel Watch 2, thanks to the reduced bezel size. This results in a more usable screen area, allowing users to see more of the notifications, messages, and other content with fewer interruptions. The 41mm version includes a 320 ppi AMOLED LTPO display with DCI-P3 colour support, providing vibrant, sharp visuals.

With peak brightness reaching up to 2,000 nits, the screen remains easily readable even in bright sunlight, while the always-on display (AOD) mode ensures information is always at hand. Whether you’re glancing at the time or checking notifications, the touch points are more accessible and responsive, providing a smooth and enjoyable user experience.

Software

The Pixel Watch 3 runs on the latest Wear OS 5.0, which pairs well with Google’s One UI, offering a smooth and highly customisable interface. The deep integration with Google services like Maps, Assistant, and Google Pay enhances the overall experience, making it an ideal companion for Android users. It’s compatible with most phones running Android 10 or newer, although the most seamless experience comes when paired with a Pixel phone.

Performance and Hardware

The latest Pixel Watch 3 is powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with a Cortex-M33 co-processor. This combination ensures fast performance and energy efficiency, allowing users to seamlessly multitask between apps and features. With 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, there’s plenty of room to store apps, music, and data.

The connectivity suite is robust, featuring Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Ultra-Wideband, and GPS capabilities. The GPS is bolstered by support for multiple satellite systems like Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, and QZSS, ensuring accurate location tracking for outdoor activities such as running and hiking. However, LTE variant is not available.

Health and Fitness Tracking

Health tracking has always been a strong point of the Pixel Watch series, and the Pixel Watch 3 takes it a step further with an expanded array of sensors. These include a compass, altimeter, multi-path optical heart rate sensor, ECG-compatible electrical sensors, SpO2 monitoring, and a skin temperature sensor. New to this model is the addition of cEDA (continuous electrodermal activity) sensors, which help track your body’s responses to stress.

Google Fit remains central to the health experience, offering detailed data on everything from your heart rate to oxygen saturation. The built-in apps track various activities, from workouts to sleep patterns, providing insights to help improve your overall wellness. However, while the auto workout detection has improved, it may still occasionally misidentify activities.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery life on the Pixel Watch 3 is solid, especially considering its advanced features and always-on display. The 41mm model includes a 307 mAh battery that offers up to 24 hours of life with AOD enabled, extending up to 36 hours in Battery Saver mode. Fast charging ensures that even with a low battery, you can quickly power up—reaching 50% in just 24 minutes and a full charge in about an hour. This fast-charging capability makes the Pixel Watch 3 convenient for those on the go.

Verdict

The Pixel Watch 3 offers refinements over its predecessors, offering a more polished and capable smartwatch experience. While it may not offer as many niche features as some competitors, its simplicity, elegance, and deep integration with the Google ecosystem make it a great choice for those looking for a well-rounded, everyday smartwatch. Whether you’re upgrading from an earlier Pixel Watch or considering switching to the Pixel ecosystem, the Pixel Watch 3 is a worthy option. It starts at ₹39,900 (41mm).