GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan says the IMF has approved a $7 billion loan

Pakistani officials say the executive board of the International Fund has approved a new $7 billion loan for the country; Islamabad will receive the loan in installments over 37 months

Published - September 26, 2024 08:30 am IST - ISLAMABAD

AP
The logo of the International Monetary Fund.

The logo of the International Monetary Fund. | Photo Credit: AP

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund has approved a new $7 billion loan for cash-strapped Pakistan, authorities said Wednesday (September 26, 2024) more than two months after the two sides said they had reached an agreement.

The loan, which Islamabad will receive in installments over 37 months, is aimed at boosting Pakistan's ailing economy, officials added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a statement hailed the deal that his team had been negotiating with the IMF since June. He thanked Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the IMF and her team, for the approval.

About 10 million people at risk of slipping into poverty in Pakistan: World Bank

Islamabad expects to receive the first installment of the loan soon, though its exact date was not immediately known.

The development comes more than two months after the IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan for the new loan. It also came a day after officials said the global lender's executive board would approve the loan on Wednesday (September 25, 2024), adding that Pakistan had met all the conditions set by the lender.

IMF | Overlords of the developing world

Pakistan for decades has been relying on IMF loans to meet its economic needs.

Mr. Sharif thanked China and other friendly countries for facilitating Pakistan's deal with the IMF.

Published - September 26, 2024 08:30 am IST

Related Topics

Pakistan / loans

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.