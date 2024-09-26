GIFT a SubscriptionGift

Live

Mumbai rains LIVE: BMC shuts school and colleges after IMD red alert

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its adjoining districts Thane, Palghar, and Raigad for Thursday morning

Updated - September 26, 2024 09:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Pedestrians cross a road amid rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024.

Pedestrians cross a road amid rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Thane, Palghar, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to be shut on Thursday (September 26, 2024) after the city was lashed with heavy rains on Wednesday inundating low-lying areas, halting local trains and forcing the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights. 

The Mumbai civic body and police have advised all people in the city and surrounding areas to stay indoors as much as possible. 

Also read | Mumbai rains September 25 highlights

As IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, civic commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has asked all assistant commissioners to ensure that respective executive engineers stay put in ward control rooms. 

Follow the live updates here.
  • September 26, 2024 09:52
    Heavy to very heavy rainfall with gusty winds very likely in city and suburbs: BMC
  • September 26, 2024 09:28
    Local train services resume as water recedes at Andheri station

    The Central Railways said that the local train services were restored in Andheri station on Thursday morning as the water has receded following a night of heavy downpour across Maharashtra’s Mumbai resulting in severe waterlogging. 

    In a statement issued by the Central Railways, it said, “All local trains are running normally. On the main line, 3-4 minutes behind schedule because of rescheduled mail express movements and few cautions, Rest is all normal. 

    “The Central Railways earlier said that harbour line local trains resumed after the water receded between Govandi and Mankhurd. “Trains are running with caution and a restricted speed of 25 kmph. Services resumed at 11:23 p.m.,” it added. 

    The Western Railway suburban services were also restored on Thursday despite the heavy rains as the waters have receded at several stations. 

  • September 26, 2024 09:14
    45-year-old woman drowns in open drain in Andheri

    The 45-year-old woman Vimal Gaikwad drowned in the open drain in Andheri’s MIDC area, BMC said on Thursday. The fire brigade rescued her and sent her to the Cooper Hospital. 

    The CMO of Cooper Hospital, Dr. Jyoti informed that she was brought dead. 

    The Hindu Bureau

Published - September 26, 2024 09:14 am IST

