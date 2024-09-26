The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Thane, Palghar, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to be shut on Thursday (September 26, 2024) after the city was lashed with heavy rains on Wednesday inundating low-lying areas, halting local trains and forcing the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights.

The Mumbai civic body and police have advised all people in the city and surrounding areas to stay indoors as much as possible.

Also read | Mumbai rains September 25 highlights

As IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, civic commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has asked all assistant commissioners to ensure that respective executive engineers stay put in ward control rooms.