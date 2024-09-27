Amid the ongoing row over the encounter of the Badlapur sexual assault accused, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday (September 25, 2024) said that the Mumbai police will “not clap” when they are attacked.

Mr. Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, while speaking at a media conclave said, “We don’t believe in encounters. There should be a rule of law. But if a criminal shoots at the police, the police can’t clap. They will shoot.”

Akshay Shinde, 24, was arrested last month for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur town, Thane district.

Earlier this week, he was being escorted to Badlapur from Taloja jail in connection with a case registered against him on a complaint by his second wife when the alleged encounter occurred, resulting in his death.

The incident took place near the Mumbra Bypass in Thane on Monday evening after Shinde allegedly snatched the gun of a policeman. He was killed in retaliatory firing by the police.