Police can’t clap, they will shoot: Devendra Fadnavis on Badlapur encounter

We don’t believe in encounters, says Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Updated - September 27, 2024 12:33 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
A hoarding of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis put up after the encounter of the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, in Mumbai on Wednesday.

A hoarding of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis put up after the encounter of the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, in Mumbai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing row over the encounter of the Badlapur sexual assault accused, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday (September 25, 2024) said that the Mumbai police will “not clap” when they are attacked.

Mr. Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, while speaking at a media conclave said, “We don’t believe in encounters. There should be a rule of law. But if a criminal shoots at the police, the police can’t clap. They will shoot.”

Badlapur encounter: Bombay High Court refuses to accept encounter narrative; pulls up Thane police

Akshay Shinde, 24, was arrested last month for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur town, Thane district.

Earlier this week, he was being escorted to Badlapur from Taloja jail in connection with a case registered against him on a complaint by his second wife when the alleged encounter occurred, resulting in his death.

The incident took place near the Mumbra Bypass in Thane on Monday evening after Shinde allegedly snatched the gun of a policeman. He was killed in retaliatory firing by the police.

Published - September 27, 2024 12:16 pm IST

Maharashtra / encounters / Mumbai

