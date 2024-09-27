Heavy rain in Sikkim triggers multiple landslides, bridge damaged

Heavy rains in Sikkim over the last three days have triggered multiple landslides in several areas and caused significant damage to the old Rang-Rang bridge, considered the gateway to the northern part of the state, officials said on Friday (September 27, 2024).

With the bridge down, Mangan district headquarters is cut off from the rest of the State. The alternative route via Dzongu is also blocked due to damage to Sankhalang bridge last year. The district administration is currently assessing the damage and working to restore connectivity as soon as possible, they said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the state over the next two days, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

In Soreng district’s Daramdin constituency, several villages have reported numerous landslides that have damaged homes and resulted in livestock losses. The district administration is evaluating the extent of the damage, and relief measures are underway.

Additionally, the NHPC power plant's dams (Teesta Low Dam III and IV) have been opened to maintain safe water levels in the reservoirs, officials added.

NHPC has alerted residents living along the Teesta River about the water release and advised them to avoid the riverbanks along NH10 due to potential flooding risks, they said.

Traffic congestion has been reported along NH10 due to multiple landslides, with tourists experiencing delays of three to four hours. They have been advised using the alternative route via Lava and Kalimpong, officials said.