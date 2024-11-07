 />
Freshworks raises annual results forecast, to lay off 13% of staff

Businesses are digitizing their operations with AI tools, which is boosting demand for companies such as Freshworks

Updated - November 07, 2024 11:46 am IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Freshworks raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts after upbeat third-quarter results.

FILE PHOTO: Freshworks raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts after upbeat third-quarter results. | Photo Credit: THB

Freshworks raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts on Wednesday after upbeat third-quarter results, helped by demand for its AI-driven products, sending its shares up more than 15% in extended trading.

The California-based company said it will lay off 13% of its workforce, or 660 employees, globally in a bid to streamline operations. It expects to book about $11 million to $13 million in restructuring charges in the fourth quarter.

Freshworks expects the restructuring plan will complete by the end of the fiscal year ending Dec. 31.

Businesses are digitizing their operations with AI tools, which is boosting demand for companies such as Freshworks.

The company provides tools such as Freshservice, an IT service management software that helps businesses with employee onboarding and management and Freshdesk, a customer service tool designed to deliver fast solutions to customer issues.

Cisco lays off thousands in second round of job cuts

The company has more than 68,000 customers, including Databricks, American Express, Nucor and Sony . It competes with companies such as Salesforce and ServiceNow.

Freshworks now expects annual revenue to be between $713.6 million and $716.6 million, up from its prior expectations of $707 million to $713 million.

The company also raised its annual adjusted profit per share forecast to a range of 38 cents to 39 cents, up from its previous forecast of 32 cents to 34 cents.

The software firm's revenue rose 22% to $186.6 million for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with analysts' average estimate of $181.6 million, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Adjusted profit per share of 11 cents for the third quarter also beat estimates of 8 cents.

Freshworks forecast fourth-quarter revenue to be between $187.8 million and $190.8 million, the midpoint of which was in line with estimates.

Published - November 07, 2024 11:29 am IST

technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / internet / business (general)

