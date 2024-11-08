 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FIR against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for spreading ‘fake news’

The FIR against Tejasvi Surya comes after a post on the reported death of a farmer in Haveri

Published - November 08, 2024 10:21 am IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya. File photo

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Haveri district police have booked Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament (MP) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representing Bengaluru South constituency, for spreading ‘fake news’. Editors of two Kannada online news portals were also booked in the case. 

Also read:Waqf row in Karnataka: Of land ownership and beyond

Mr. Surya had posted on X on Thursday: “A farmer in Haveri commits suicide after finding his land taken over by Waqf! In their haste to appease minorities CM Siddaramaiah and minister B. Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan have unleashed catastrophic effects in Karnataka that are becoming impossible to contain with every passing day”. He also posted links of a news story claiming this from the news portal Kannada Duniya

Hours later, Superintendent of Police, Haveri district issued a press release fact checking the news. “The said farmer Rudrappa, 24, Haranagiri village, Hangal taluk, Haveri district ended his life on January 6, 2022. His father had given a statement to the police probing that case that Rudrappa had taken loans of ₹7 Lakh and suffered extensive crop damage due to excessive rains, pushing him to take the extreme step,” statement from Haveri district police said. 

Vijayapura Waqf land row: How an error in documentation set off a controversy in Karnataka | Explained

Following this, Haveri Cybercrime, Economic and Narcotic offences (CEN) Police registered a FIR against Mr. Surya, editors of two Kannada portals Kannada Duniya and Kannada News that had published this news story, for spreading fake news, based on a complaint by Sunil Huchannavar, a constable working in the Social Media Monitoring Cell at SP, Haveri office.

The three have been booked under Section 353(2) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for publishing or circulating false information..with intent to create or promote, or which is likely to create or prompt, enmity on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community. A conviction can lead to imprisonment which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both. 

Mr. Surya has deleted the said post from his X timeline after the FIR.

Published - November 08, 2024 10:21 am IST

Related Topics

law enforcement / state politics / Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.