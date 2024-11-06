 />
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi’s ‘Ramayana Part 1 and 2’ officially announced; first poster out

According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash will play Ram, Sita and Ravana respectively in the film

Updated - November 06, 2024 01:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The highly-anticipated official announcement for Nitesh Tiwari’s epic drama Ramayana was finally made on Wednesday, November 6. Founder and Global CEO of Prime Focus Studios, Namit Malhotra, took to Instagram to share the news. Apart from sharing the film’s first poster, he also confirmed that the film will be released in two parts, with the first part coming out in 2026 and the second in 2027.

Yash confirms he is playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Ramayana’; ‘Toxic’ set to get new release date

The poster shared by Namit features an arrow piercing through the open sky. He captioned, ”More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our ‘RAMAYANA’ – for people across the world (sic).”

He also added, “Join us as we fulfil our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence…Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027. From our entire Ramayana Family.”

‘KGF’ star Yash, Prime Focus India team up for Ramayana adaptation

While an official confirmation is yet to be made on the film’s cast, as per reports, Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita. KGF actor Yash recently confirmed that he’s playing Ravana in the film. Leaked images from the sets of the film featuring Ranbir and Sai Pallavi went viral last year. Lara Dutta, Sunny Deol and Sheeba Chaddha are also said to be a part of the film.

Published - November 06, 2024 01:56 pm IST

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

