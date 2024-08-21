GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case LIVE updates: ‘Mob violence has instilled fear in us’, say MBBS students in R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital; protests continue all over India

Students of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital say they are traumatised after mob violence in the college; SC says the nation cannot wait for another rape and murder to bring in safety laws

Updated - August 21, 2024 08:54 am IST

Published - August 21, 2024 08:31 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
People take part in a torch rally demanding justice for the postgraduate trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Balurghat, Tuesday (August 20, 2024)

People take part in a torch rally demanding justice for the postgraduate trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Balurghat, Tuesday (August 20, 2024) | Photo Credit: PTI

The protesting doctors and students welcomed the court’s order on deploying Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor happened on August 9, after the midnight violence on August 15. But a section of students said they hoped the Supreme Court would arrange better security as the mob violence has left doctors and students traumatised who have fled considering personal safety. “We have to address how the deployment will be implemented and what it would mean for practising doctors at the hospital and what security measures are being taken elsewhere,” a doctor said.

Also read:SC says incident final straw, forms task force to frame protocol for doctors’ safety

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud Tuesday (August 20, 2024) heard the case of rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The higher court constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a national protocol to ensure the safety and facilities of doctors. The task force is asked to submit an interim report in three weeks and a final one in two months. The bodies representing the doctors throughout the countries accepted the SC’s decision to form the force. The bench said, “the nation cannot wait for another rape and murder in order to bring in safety laws for medical professionals and doctors”.

Also read:No Central law needed for doctors’ protection, says Union government

Protests are taking place all over India by medical practitioners as well as several other sections of society. The three-judge bench warned the West Bengal government against “unleashing” their might on the protesters who are expressing their grief and protests. “We are very, very concerned. Let the power of the State of West Bengal not be unleashed on peaceful protestors,” Chief Justice Chandrachud cautioned West Bengal, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

Follow the live updates here.

  • August 21, 2024 08:49
    “There is no democracy in West Bengal,” says BJP leader Jyotirmay Singh Mahata

    “There is no democracy in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee government only wants to give protection to criminals and rapists,” said BJP leader Jyotirmay Singh Mahata.

    He said this after being detained from Howrah Bridge where BJP supporters were protesting against the rape and murder case.

    Watch this video by PTI:

  • August 21, 2024 08:45
    Congress workers hold candle march in West Benagl’s Siliguri

    Congress workers in West Bengal’s Siliguri yesterday organised a candle march as a protest against the rape and murder case.

    The protestors were seen carrying posters demanding justice for rape victims. Many people including youngsters participated in the march that was held in the evening. Earlier yesterday, doctors of Hyderabad held a candle march and ‘Nukkad Natak’ (street play).

    A protestor said even though the CBI is investigating the case, there has been a lot of resistance from the state government but the doctors are hopeful of the CBI probe.

    Several doctors in Shimla also held a march towards the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat yesterday, demanding justice for the Kolkata rape and murder victim.

  • August 21, 2024 08:33
    Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomes the Supreme Court’s observation on the rape and murder

    Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed the Supreme Court’s observation on the rape and murder of trainee doctor in Kolkata and said that the top court’s comments “exposed” the working of the West Bengal government.

    During the Supreme Court proceedings, significant attention was directed towards the failings of the West Bengal government in addressing the situation at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The Court’s comments highlighted serious concerns about the handling and management of the case.

    “The Supreme Court’s comments have exposed the working of the West Bengal government. The inadequacies of a government hospital in West Bengal expose the failure of the state government. There should be no place for such kind of insensitivity that has been shown by the state government in handling the incident,” Mr. Pradhan said yesterday.

    - ANI

Related Topics

Kolkata / West Bengal / court administration / crime / sexual assault & rape / Live news

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.