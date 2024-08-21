The protesting doctors and students welcomed the court’s order on deploying Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor happened on August 9, after the midnight violence on August 15. But a section of students said they hoped the Supreme Court would arrange better security as the mob violence has left doctors and students traumatised who have fled considering personal safety. “We have to address how the deployment will be implemented and what it would mean for practising doctors at the hospital and what security measures are being taken elsewhere,” a doctor said.

Also read:SC says incident final straw, forms task force to frame protocol for doctors’ safety

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud Tuesday (August 20, 2024) heard the case of rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The higher court constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a national protocol to ensure the safety and facilities of doctors. The task force is asked to submit an interim report in three weeks and a final one in two months. The bodies representing the doctors throughout the countries accepted the SC’s decision to form the force. The bench said, “the nation cannot wait for another rape and murder in order to bring in safety laws for medical professionals and doctors”.

Also read:No Central law needed for doctors’ protection, says Union government

Protests are taking place all over India by medical practitioners as well as several other sections of society. The three-judge bench warned the West Bengal government against “unleashing” their might on the protesters who are expressing their grief and protests. “We are very, very concerned. Let the power of the State of West Bengal not be unleashed on peaceful protestors,” Chief Justice Chandrachud cautioned West Bengal, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

Follow the live updates here.