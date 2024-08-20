GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jio’s ‘Unlimited True 5G data’ prepaid plan priced at ₹198 for 14 days

Jio’s prepaid plan is priced at ₹198 for 14 days and offers 2 GB of data per day

Published - August 20, 2024 12:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jio offers a variety of pre-paid plans, both with and without OTT benefits [File]

Jio offers a variety of pre-paid plans, both with and without OTT benefits [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jio’s ‘Unlimited True 5G data’ prepaid plan is priced at ₹198 and offers users 28 GB across two weeks while the pack is active.

The plan features unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSs per day. Users can avail 2 GB of high-speed data per day. The total amount of data available is 28 GB, spread across 14 days.

However, the plan may not be the best choice for users looking for monthly or longer plans, due to its pricing.

Jio data-only ₹175 plan: offers, OTT subscriptions and data speed  

Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

The plan offers unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers, while JioCinema premium is not part of the included JioCinema subscription.

Jio offers a variety of pre-paid plans catering to users with a range of budget or data-related needs. There are plans with and without OTT benefits.

technology (general) / internet / PDAs and smartphones / telecommunication service

