Reliance Jio’s data traffic share touches 60% 

Telecom provider Reliance Jio’s share in the overall data traffic in India rose to 60 percent in the financial year 2023-24, according to the Reliance Industries’ annual report. The company’s investments in next-gen networks and other digital technologies would help it sustain the competitive edge while expanding market share, the report stated.

Jio’s release of the next-gen fixed wireless networks will activate high-speed broadband services with rural areas expecting an even higher usage of their services due to the limited last-mile infrastructure currently, according to the report.

After deploying these at scale within the country, the company’s goal is to move to the rest of the world.

“Jio has built enough data capacity to serve over a billion Indians for their digital needs at homes, offices, and on the go. Jio’s share of data traffic in India has increased to about 60 per cent, making it the most preferred broadband network,” the telecom major said in the annual report.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The company recorded its highest average per capita data usage in March at 2.87 GB per month marking a 32 percent year-on-year growth in the overall data traffic to nearly 149 exabytes in the financial year 2023-24 as Jio’s 5G users and fixed broadbands increased, the report stated.

The telecom company leads in both mobile and fixed-line categories with a total user base of 48.18 crore, of which 10.8 crore were 5G subscribers and 1.2 crore fixed broadband subscribers.

The Mukesh Ambani-led company highlighted that they were “strongly positioned” to lead the development for 5G infrastructure in the country which will further help increase its market share.

“The Jio True5G network now carries almost 30 per cent of Jio’s mobility data traffic, and the entire 5G data is now carried on Jio’s own 5G 4G combo core. Jio is the only operator in India rolling out 5G on Standalone architecture,” Reliance stated.

However, the company also underlined that any disruptive technology would be likely to make the current technology dated and such new companies could push the prices in the telecom market and impact Jio’s long-term returns.

But there are focused efforts around building capabilities in AI/ML, robotics and AR/VR, the company noted.