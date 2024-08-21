Dalit and Adivasi organisations have called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) over their demand for stronger representation and protection for marginalised communities.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal announced that they would extend support to the Bharat Bandh call given by various organisations in response to the Supreme Court’s recent verdict on Scheduled Caste (SC) reservations.

Left parties also backed the call for the strike.

The National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) has has taken an opposing view to a recent Supreme Court judgment by a seven-judge bench that, according to them, undermines the earlier ruling of a nine-judge bench in the landmark Indira Sawhney case, which established the framework for reservations in India.