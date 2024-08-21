GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Bharat Bandh LIVE updates: Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala expected to be impacted the most

Security has been bolstered at key locations across States; transport services likely to be hit; emergency services including hospitals and banks to remain functional

Updated - August 21, 2024 11:31 am IST

Published - August 21, 2024 11:10 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bhim Army supporters block railway tracks in support of the Bharat Bandh call over the recent Supreme Court ruling on SC/ST reservations, in Arrah on August 21, 2024.

Bhim Army supporters block railway tracks in support of the Bharat Bandh call over the recent Supreme Court ruling on SC/ST reservations, in Arrah on August 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Dalit and Adivasi organisations have called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) over their demand for stronger representation and protection for marginalised communities.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal announced that they would extend support to the Bharat Bandh call given by various organisations in response to the Supreme Court’s recent verdict on Scheduled Caste (SC) reservations.

Also Read: What’s open and what’s closed?

Left parties also backed the call for the strike.

The National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) has has taken an opposing view to a recent Supreme Court judgment by a seven-judge bench that, according to them, undermines the earlier ruling of a nine-judge bench in the landmark Indira Sawhney case, which established the framework for reservations in India.

  • August 21, 2024 11:31
    Road, rail services partially affected in Odisha

    The day-long Bharat bandh partially affected rail and road communications in Odisha.

    Government offices, banks, business establishments and educational institutions are functioning normally, police said.

    The Home department in a note on Tuesday, “ .... advised officers and employees of various departments working in the state secretariat and heads of department building to reach office by 9.30 a.m.” 

    Security has been beefed up in the state secretariat, heads of department building and other important places in the state.

    - PTI

  • August 21, 2024 11:24
    What’s open and what’s closed?

    Bharat Bandh today: What’s open and what’s closed?

    Nationwide Bharat Bandh called by Dalit and Adivasi groups against Supreme Court verdict on SC reservations gains political support.

  • August 21, 2024 11:17
    Mass movement to protect reservation positive effort: Akhilesh Yadav

    Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday (August 21) backed the day-long Bharat Bandh called by some groups over community-based reservation, noting that “public movements” put a check on “unbridled government”.

    “The mass movement to protect reservation is a positive effort. It will instill new consciousness among the exploited and deprived and will prove to be a shield of people’s power against any kind of tampering with reservation. Peaceful movement is a democratic right,” he posted on X in Hindi.

    Click here to read more.
  • August 21, 2024 11:12
    Dalit, adivasi groups launch nationwide strike today; JMM, Cong, Left extend support

    The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal announced that they would extend support to the Bharat Bandh call given by various organisations on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) in response to the Supreme Court’s recent verdict on Scheduled Caste (SC) reservations.

    Left parties also backed the call for the strike.

    Read more here.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.