The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will file a progress report before the Supreme Court on Thursday (August 22, 2024) as the hearing in the Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder case resumes.

In the last hearing, the top court had constituted a national task force to look into the modalities that need to be adhered to ensure the safety of medical professionals across the country.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, heading a three-judge Bench, had warned the West Bengal government against “unleashing” its might on protestors expressing their grief and shock at the brutal crime.

The CBI, meanwhile, grilled former R.G. Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday (August 21, 2024). The agency sleuths also summoned various other top authorities of the hospital, including its current superintendent and vice-principal Bulbul Mukhopadhyay and her predecessor Sanjay Vasishth, for questioning.

Sources said a day before the agency was supposed to submit its investigation progress report to the Supreme Court, investigators were trying to crosscheck a bunch of “inconsistencies” found in Mr. Ghosh’s statements.

Protests continued across India, especially in Kolkata, 12 days after the incident. West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose also visited the residence of the victim and met her family