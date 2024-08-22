GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: SC to resume hearing shortly; CBI to file status report

A Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud is set to resume hearing pleas in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata at 10:30 am

Updated - August 22, 2024 10:28 am IST

Published - August 22, 2024 09:05 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Supreme Court. The hearing on the Kolkata rape and murder case resumes today (August 22, 204)

A view of the Supreme Court. The hearing on the Kolkata rape and murder case resumes today (August 22, 204) | Photo Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will file a progress report before the Supreme Court on Thursday (August 22, 2024) as the hearing in the Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder case resumes.

In the last hearing, the top court had constituted a national task force to look into the modalities that need to be adhered to ensure the safety of medical professionals across the country.

ALSO READ: Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: The complete coverage

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, heading a three-judge Bench, had warned the West Bengal government against “unleashing” its might on protestors expressing their grief and shock at the brutal crime.

The CBI, meanwhile, grilled former R.G. Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday (August 21, 2024). The agency sleuths also summoned various other top authorities of the hospital, including its current superintendent and vice-principal Bulbul Mukhopadhyay and her predecessor Sanjay Vasishth, for questioning.

WATCH: Kolkata rape and murder case: What the Supreme Court said

Sources said a day before the agency was supposed to submit its investigation progress report to the Supreme Court, investigators were trying to crosscheck a bunch of “inconsistencies” found in Mr. Ghosh’s statements.

Protests continued across India, especially in Kolkata, 12 days after the incident. West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose also visited the residence of the victim and met her family

Follow the live updates here:
Watch the live-streaming of the Supreme Court proceedings here

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud will resume hearing the matter at 10:30 am today. 

​​Watch the live proceedings here​​. 

​​

​​

  • August 22, 2024 10:13
    Former official of R.G. Kar hospital moves High Court; seeks ED probe against former principal

    A former deputy superintendent of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital moved the Calcutta High Court, seeking an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation against its former principal Sandip Ghosh, alleging financial irregularities by him during his tenure at the State-run facility.

    Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj granted permission to Akhtar Ali to file the petition, seeking an order directing the Enforcement Directorate to probe alleged financial irregularities against Dr. Ghosh.

    Mr. Ali had earlier claimed that he had complained against Dr. Ghosh in 2023 to the West Bengal government authorities. - PTI

  • August 22, 2024 09:55
    Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Former principal of R.G. Kar Hospital booked for graft

    With the Supreme Court directing the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to provide security to the doctors at R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, the West Bengal government on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) issued an order to engage retired police and Army officers as security officials in State-run health facilities.

    An order by the Additional Director General, Law and Order, Manoj Verma addressed to Superintendents of Police, sought details of retired police and Army officers who can be engaged on security duty at health facilities.

    Read more here

    Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Former principal of R.G. Kar Hospital booked for graft

    West Bengal government deploys retired police and Army officers for security at State-run health facilities amid ongoing protests.

  • August 22, 2024 09:54
    Here is what the SC said on August 20 suo motu hearing of the case

    At the very outset of the proceedings, the Chief Justice asserted that the court’s decision to take suo motu cognisance was not only motivated by the severity of the murder at the Kolkata hospital but also by broader systemic issues concerning the safety of doctors throughout the country. He also expressed disappointment over the publication of the victim’s name and photographs by the media, which contravenes existing legal prohibitions.

    Watch the video to know more:

    Watch: Kolkata rape and murder case: What the Supreme Court said

    In this video we will take you through some of the key directions issued by the Supreme Court in the Kolkata rape and murder case

  • August 22, 2024 09:49
    Kolkata hospital horror: junior doctors meet Kishan Reddy, ask for better security

    Protest by junior doctors in the State, in response to the recent rape and murder of a woman medical student at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, continued for an eighth day on Wednesday. Representatives from the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) met Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and submitted to him a formal representation that called for increased security at government hospitals.

    The doctors urged the Minister to ensure the enforcement of Government Order MS 103, which allows for the deployment of the Special Protection Force (SPF) at all government general and teaching hospitals in Telangana. They also pressed for the implementation of the Central Protection Act (CPA) for doctors, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha in 2022 but is yet to be enacted.

    Read more here

  • August 22, 2024 09:48
    State laws to punish violence against doctors hardly matter when safety standards in hospitals are low, says Supreme Court

    The court, in a 16-page order, said several States, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, have enacted legislation to protect healthcare service professionals from violence and damage to property. Under these State laws, the offence is non-bailable and punishable with three years of imprisonment.

    “However, these enactments do not address the institutional and systemic causes that underlie the problem. An enhanced punishment without improving institutional safety standards falls short of addressing the problem effectively,” the Bench, also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, noted.

    The court listed the ground realites faced by medical professionals at work. These include a lack of adequate resting places during night duty.

    Read more here

    State laws to punish violence against doctors hardly matter when safety standards in hospitals are low, says Supreme Court

    Supreme Court addresses violence against medical professionals, highlighting the need for improved safety standards in hospitals.

  • August 22, 2024 09:47
    What were the directions issued by the Supreme Court in the earlier hearing?

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) said the “horrific” rape and murder of a junior doctor at the State-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was the last straw and “the nation cannot wait for another rape and murder in order to bring in safety laws for medical professionals and doctors”.

    Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, heading a three-judge Bench, warned the West Bengal government against “unleashing” its might on protestors expressing their grief and shock at a brutal crime committed on a young doctor while she was resting in the hospital’s seminar room during a 36-hour shift on August 9.

    Read more here

    Kolkata doctor rape and murder: SC constitutes 10-member task force to formulate protocol for ensuring safety of doctors

    RG Kar rape and murder case: Supreme Court constitutes a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety of doctors

  • August 22, 2024 09:36
    Social media firms told to remove posts naming victim

    The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) that it ordered social media platforms to remove posts naming the victim. 

    The Ministry’s order to platforms comes as an enforcement of Supreme Court directions issued on Tuesday (August 20, 2024), after two lawyers approached the Court regarding the wide circulation of the postgraduate medical trainee’s name, and images of her dead body after the incident. 

    Read the story here.

  • August 22, 2024 09:32
    3 officials of R.G. Kar hospital transferred amid protests

    The West Bengal government removed three senior officials of the R.G. Kar hospital, bowing to the demand of junior doctors.

    R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital’s former principal doctor Sandip Ghosh, who was shifted to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital as its principal, was also removed from that position, Health Secretary N.S. Nigam said.

    The three senior officials of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) were transferred to various state-run health facilities, he said.

    According to an order issued on Wednesday evening, Prof (Dr) Bulbul Mukhopadhyay, the Medical Superintendent and Vice Principal of the R.G. Kar MCH, was replaced by Saptarshi Chatterjee with immediate effect.

    Manas Kumar Bandyopadhyay was named the new principal of RGKMCH, replacing Suhrita Paul, who was made the principal of the Barasat Government Medical College and Hospital, it said.

    RGKMCH’s chest medicine department head Arunabha Datta Chaudhuri was transferred to the Malda Medical College and Hospital, according to the order.

    -PTI

  • August 22, 2024 09:27
    Health Ministry to set up national task force for security of healthcare professionals

    The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday issued an office memorandum for the constitution of the National Task Force (NTF) to formulate protocols governing the safety of doctors.

    The Cabinet Secretary will be the chairperson of the task force mandated to formulate effective recommendations to remedy the issues of concern pertaining to safety, working conditions and well-being of medical professionals and other related matters.

    Read the story here.

  • August 22, 2024 09:26
    Doctors’ protest Day 10 in Delhi: AIIMS Director announces security audit

    Resident doctors from three major government hospitals in Delhi — AIIMS, Safdarjung, and Lady Hardinge Medical College — staged a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

    On the tenth day of the ongoing stir by the resident doctors’ associations, called in response to the incident in Kolkata, the medicos offered outpatient department (OPD) services free of cost to the public. 

    The doctors have been demanding a Central law for the safety of medical professionals working at hospitals across the country. Around 500 doctors participated in the protest.

    Read the story here.

  • August 22, 2024 09:05
    No let-up in protests across Kolkata; Governor meets family of victim

    Twelve days after the rape and murder of a doctor at the R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, there has been no let-up in the protests, with over a dozen rallies organised across Kolkata on Wednesday (August 21, 2024). 

    West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose visited the residence of the victim and met her family. The Governor left for the deceased doctor’s house straight from the airport after returning from New Delhi, where he met President Droupadi Murmu. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had visited the residence of the victim on August 12.

    Read the report here.

Related Topics

Live news / sexual assault & rape / judiciary (system of justice) / Kolkata / West Bengal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.