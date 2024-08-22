GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

A.P. pharma plant blast LIVE: Vizag Collector announces ₹1 crore ex-gratia to kin of victims

The blast at the pharma company Escientia, in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli, occurred when workers at the factory tried to stop the leak of a solvent MTBE.

Updated - August 22, 2024 11:45 am IST

Published - August 22, 2024 10:31 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Relatives of victims of the Atchutapuram pharma unit fire mourn, in Anakapalli district, Thursday, August 22, 2024.

Relatives of victims of the Atchutapuram pharma unit fire mourn, in Anakapalli district, Thursday, August 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had ordered a high-level inquiry into the reactor blast that took place at a pharma company at Atchutapuram, in Anakapalli district. At least 17 workers were killed in the accident.

Mr. Naidu will call on the injured persons and the family members of the deceased on Thursday (August 22, 2024) morning. 

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar have expressed shock and condoled the loss of lives in the reactor blast.

Follow the live updates here:
  • August 22, 2024 11:45
    What caused Andhra Pradesh pharma factory fire?

    According to Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V. Anitha, the blast at the pharma company Escientia, in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli, occured when workers at the factory on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) tried to stop the leak of a solvent MTBE (Methy Tertiary Butyl Ether), according to State Home Minister V. Anitha. “A solvent – MTBE (Methy Tertiary Butyl Ether) – had leaked and the workers tried to plug the leak. Gas formed and spread from the third floor to the lower floors of the building. Before the leak could be plugged it fell on the electrical panel and a fire broke out leading to a blast,” Ms. Anitha told the media on reaching the location of the accident.

  • August 22, 2024 11:03
    Pregnant woman loses husband in tragedy

    pregnant lady.jpg

    Niladevi, who got married to the victim J. Chiranjeevi (25) six months go, and five months pregnant, is seen weeping inconsolably outside the KGH Mortuary in Visakhapatnam on Thursday morning. - K.R. Deepak

  • August 22, 2024 10:48
    41 injured being treated in Vizag, Anakapalli hospitals: Collector

    Speaking to the media, Collector Harendhira Prasad said that after coordinating with the Anakapalli district administration, about 12 bodies have been shifted to the KGH. The postmortem will be completed most likely by the afternoon.

    Of the 41 injured, as many as 10 persons are undergoing treatment at Medicover Hospitals and KIMS in Vizag, while rest are being treated at Anakapalli. Victims being treated at Medicover have received 30 to 40 % burns and their condition is said to be stable, he said.

    He said that a team of experts will be visiting the accident site and investigate the cause of the accident. - Harish Gilai

  • August 22, 2024 10:46
    Visakhapatnam district collector announces ₹1 crore ex-gratia

    Visakhapatnam district collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad has announced an ex-gratia of ₹1 crore each to the family members of those who died in the industrial accident that occurred in M/s Escentia Advanced Sciences Private Limited at Achutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Anakapalli district, on Wednesday. He met the family members of the victims near the mortuary of King George Hospital in Vizag on Thursday morning. 

    Several bodies have reached the KGH on Wednesday late night for the postmortem examination. However, family members of the deceased objected to the postmortem until the government gives an assurance to provide help to their families. 

    Harendhira Prasad rushed to the KGH and assured all help from the government. Apart from announcing Rs 1 crore to the deceased families, he also said thatcompensation to the injured depends on the extent of the injury. -- Harish Gilai

  • August 22, 2024 10:38
    President’s condolences
  • August 22, 2024 10:35
    Expert calls for dedicated panel to ensure stringent monitoring of hazardous industries

    The death of at least 17 workers in a fire caused by a reactor blast at Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Ltd. in the Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh has called for a dedicated and independent safety panel to ensure stringent and continuous monitoring of the hazardous industries (orange-red category). Read more

  • August 22, 2024 10:32
    Pharma company blast: ‘MTBE solvent leak triggered accident’

    The blast at the pharma company Escientia, in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli, occured when workers at the factory on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) tried to stop the leak of a solvent MTBE (Methy Tertiary Butyl Ether), according to State Home Minister V. Anitha.

    “A solvent – MTBE (Methy Tertiary Butyl Ether) – had leaked and the workers tried to plug the leak. Gas formed and spread from the third floor to the lower floors of the building. Before the leak could be plugged it fell on the electrical panel and a fire broke out leading to a blast,” Ms. Anitha told the media on reaching the location of the accident. Read more

  • August 22, 2024 10:31
    17 killed, 20 injured in reactor blast at pharma company in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli

    At least 17 workers were killed and 20 others sustained burns in a major fire that broke out reportedly after a reactor blast in Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Ltd. in the Special Economic Zone at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The company manufactures intermediate chemicals and pharmaceutical ingredients. Read more

