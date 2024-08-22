The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had ordered a high-level inquiry into the reactor blast that took place at a pharma company at Atchutapuram, in Anakapalli district. At least 17 workers were killed in the accident.

Mr. Naidu will call on the injured persons and the family members of the deceased on Thursday (August 22, 2024) morning.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar have expressed shock and condoled the loss of lives in the reactor blast.