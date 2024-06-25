GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea LIVE updates: Delhi HC to pronouce verdict today

Enforcement Directorate had alleged that Kejriwal was the ‘kingpin’ of the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’

Updated - June 25, 2024 11:27 am IST

Published - June 25, 2024 11:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi High Court will pronounce its verdict today on the Enforcement Directorate’s plea challenging the bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. 

The Supreme Court, on Monday, while hearing Mr. Kejriwal’s plea challenging the High Court’s suspension of the bail granted to him, pointed out that it was “unusual” for orders to be reserved in stay applications as conventionally they are pronounced soon after the court concludes hearing arguments.

The HC on June 20 granted bail to Mr. Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21. The agency had alleged that Mr. Kejriwal was the ‘kingpin’ was the Delhi Excise policy scam. After remaining in jail for weeks, he was released on May 10 by the Supreme Court to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. He returned to jail on June 2 as the apex court denied him further relief.

Here are the latest updates: 

  • June 25, 2024 11:02
    The Delhi High Court will pronounce its verdict on June 25 on the Enforcement Directorate’s plea challenging the bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case.

    The Vacation Bench of the High Court, on June 21, reserved its order on the ED plea in order to go through the entire records. 

    The ED had moved an urgent plea before the High Court challenging the trial court’s bail order, which was passed late on June 20. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju, representing the ED, had contended that the agency was not given adequate opportunity by the trial court to argue its case

    On the other hand, senior advocates Abhishek Singhvi and Vikram Chaudhari, representing Mr. Kejriwal, urged the High Court not to stay the bail order; they instead suggested that the court send him back to jail if it found overwhelming and cogent circumstances. 

    Presenting his case before the High Court, Mr. Raju said, “Material facts were not considered by the trial court. There cannot be a better case for cancellation of bail than this one. There cannot be greater perversity than this.”

    “I was not allowed to argue fully. I was not given proper time of two to three days to file written submissions. This is not done. On merits, I have an excellent case. The trial court said ‘finish off in half an hour’ as it wanted to deliver the judgment. It did not give us full opportunity to argue the case,” he said.

    “I am making the allegations with full seriousness,” Mr. Raju said, adding that he was denied the opportunity to present his case, as provided by Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 

    The Delhi High Court will pronounce its verdict on June 25 on the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case

