Delhi water crisis: Atishi hospitalised after health worsens during hunger strike

Delhi Water Minister Atishi was admitted to the hospital on June 25 after her sugar level plummeted to 36, during her indefinite hunger strike over the water crisis in Delhi. The AAP leader was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in the National Capital in the early hours of Tuesday.

Her health condition deteriorated as she was on an indefinite hunger strike against the Haryana government for not releasing 100 million gallons per day (MGD) of water thus creating water crisis in the National Capital.

“Atishi’s blood sugar level fell to 36, so she has been admitted to LNJP Hospital,” AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj posted on X.

“Her blood sugar levels had been dropping since last night. When we submitted her blood sample, her sugar levels came out to be 46. When we checked her sugar levels from a portable machine, her sugar levels came out to be 36... Doctors are checking her vitals and only after that will they give suggestions,” he added.

On Tuesday, her indefinite hunger strike entered the fifth day.

Atishi has been on an indefinite hunger strike since the last four days claiming that Haryana is not releasing Delhi's share of water. pic.twitter.com/BZtG4o9ThS — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

Atishi has vowed her indefinite hunger strike will continue till the Haryana government provides water to Delhiites and till the gates of the Hathnikund Barrage are not opened, said the party.

The AAP has alleged that the neighbouring State of Haryana is supplying 100 million gallons per day (MGD) less water every day, which has severely affected the lives of 28 lakh people in Delhi, adding to the problem of water shortage.

The water crisis in Delhi was triggered by the rising temperature and heatwaves, which increased the water demand. The people of Delhi have been counting on water tankers to avail their daily requirements of water.