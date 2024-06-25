Kallakurichi hooch tragedy continues to rock T.N. Assembly; AIADMK members evicted

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, on June 25, 2024, witnessed noisy scenes as the main opposition All India Anna Dravidra Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) led by former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami raised the issue of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy immediately after the House convened for the day’s proceedings.

The AIADMK legislators were ordered to be evicted from the House by Speaker M. Appavu after they rushed to the well of the House and raised slogans. They were removed by the watch and ward staff of the Assembly.

“They do not seem to have any concern for the victims. Their intention is only to politicise the issue even though the Chief Minister has announced relief to the victims and has come forward to meet the educational expenses of the children of the victims, besides depositing money under the name of children who have lost both their parents,” Mr Appavu said.

He said the issue had been discussed in the Assembly through a special calling attention motion and pointed out that it was against the rules of the House to discuss an issue before the question hour.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin alleged that the AIADMK members had come to the House with the motive of disturbing the proceedings since they could not stomach the victory of the DMK and its alliance partners in all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Recalling various measures taken by his government including the constitution of a judicial commission headed by former judge of the Madras High Court, Justice B. Gokudas; the transfer of the case to the CB-CID; and direct inspection by the Home Secretary and Director General of Police, the Chief Minister also questioned the Statewide demonstration organised by the AIADMK demanding a CBI inquiry.

“There is nothing wrong with organising protests as it is legally permitted. But we should keep in mind that Mr. Palaniswami went to the court and obtained a stay against a CBI inquiry in a petition filed by DMK’s organisation secretary Alandur R.S. Bharathi. Now he is seeking a CBI inquiry,” the Chief Minister said.

When Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru moved a resolution urging the Speaker to suspend the AIADMK members who had raised slogans in the House from attending the rest of session, the Chief Minister said it was not necessary.

“One day’s suspension is enough,” the Chief Minister said.