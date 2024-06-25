The opening session of the 18th Lok Sabha saw a total of 262 newly-elected MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking oath as a member in the newly constituted lower House. The remaining new MPs will take oath on Tuesday (June 25).

The election for the post of Speaker is scheduled for Wednesday.

The first day of the Parliament session began on a stormy note amid a war of words between PM Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over the imposition of Emergency in 1975. The Opposition staged a protest march inside Parliament complex, with MPs of the INDIA bloc raising slogans on “saving democracy” and displaying copies of the Constitution.

Opposition members greeted Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with slogans of “NEET”, referring to the recent paper leak and irregularities with the NEET exam.

The proceedings were chaired by Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab, who invited the panel of chairpersons to take oath soon after Mr. Modi. However, as reported by The Hindu earlier, Opposition leaders K. Suresh (Congress), T.R. Baalu (DMK) and Sudip Bandyopadhyay (Trinamool Congress), did not turn up when their names were called out. Mr. Mahtab was administered his oath as a member of the new Lok Sabha and pro tem Speaker at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Droupadi Murmu.