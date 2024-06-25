GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Parliament session Day 2 LIVE: Remaining new MPs to take oath as members of 18th Lok Sabha today

The remaining new MPs will take oath on June 25, while the election for the post of Speaker is scheduled for June 26.

Published - June 25, 2024 09:34 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Lok Sabha Pro-tem Speaker Bhratruhari Mehtab conducts the proceedings of the House during its First Session, at the Parliament in New Delhi on June 24, 2024.

Lok Sabha Pro-tem Speaker Bhratruhari Mehtab conducts the proceedings of the House during its First Session, at the Parliament in New Delhi on June 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The opening session of the 18th Lok Sabha saw a total of 262 newly-elected MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking oath as a member in the newly constituted lower House. The remaining new MPs will take oath on Tuesday (June 25).

The election for the post of Speaker is scheduled for Wednesday.

Also read | PM Modi says will work for consensus, hopes Opposition will maintain ‘democratic decorum’

The first day of the Parliament session began on a stormy note amid a war of words between PM Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over the imposition of Emergency in 1975. The Opposition staged a protest march inside Parliament complex, with MPs of the INDIA bloc raising slogans on “saving democracy” and displaying copies of the Constitution.

Opposition members greeted Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with slogans of “NEET”, referring to the recent paper leak and irregularities with the NEET exam.

Also read | INDIA bloc will hold PM Modi to account for every minute: Congress

The proceedings were chaired by Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab, who invited the panel of chairpersons to take oath soon after Mr. Modi. However, as reported by The Hindu earlier, Opposition leaders K. Suresh (Congress), T.R. Baalu (DMK) and Sudip Bandyopadhyay (Trinamool Congress), did not turn up when their names were called out. Mr. Mahtab was administered his oath as a member of the new Lok Sabha and pro tem Speaker at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Droupadi Murmu.

Follow LIVE Updates here:
  • June 25, 2024 09:23
    BJP leaders hit out at Congress on 1975 Emergency anniversary

    The BJP on June 25 launched a sharp attack on the Congress on the 49th anniversary of the Emergency, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying it is the biggest example of the Opposition party’s long history of killing democracy and harming it repeatedly.

    BJP president J.P. Nadda said on ‘X’ that those who claim to be the guardians of Indian democracy today had spared no efforts to suppress the voices raised in the defence of constitutional values.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Emergency, imposed by the then-prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975 before she lifted it in 1977 and called for elections, is a black chapter in Indian democracy which cannot be forgotten. - PTI

  • June 25, 2024 09:13
    List of business in Lok Sabha

    1. Members who have not already taken the oath or made the affirmation, to do so, sign the Roll of Members and take their seats in the House.

  • June 25, 2024 09:03
    Mahtab takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker of 18th Lok Sabha

    President Droupadi Murmu on June 24 administered oath to BJP member B. Mahtab as ‘Speaker Pro-tem’ of the newly-constituted 18th Lok Sabha.

    A seven-time MP, Mahtab, along with a panel of chairpersons is tasked with running the proceedings of the Lok Sabha on June 24 and 25 when winning candidates will take oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

    On June 26, he will preside over the House when a new Speaker will be elected. Mr. Mahtab along with the panel of chairpersons was appointed by the President on June 20.

    Click here to read more...
  • June 25, 2024 08:26
    NDA leaders slam Oppn. MPs for ‘save Constitution’ march to Lok Sabha

    The NDA leaders criticised the Opposition MPs for taking out “save Constitution” march to Lok Sabha on June 24, saying they should now consider how to take the country on the path of progress ending political matters as the elections are over.

    “It was not right to do such politics, make such comments and create such an atmosphere on a day when everyone (newly elected MPs) would like to take oath in a good atmosphere,” TDP MP and Union minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu told PTI when asked to comment.

    This came after the INDIA bloc MPs gathered in the Parliament complex and, in a show of strength, marched to Lok Sabha together on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha raising slogans to “save Constitution”.

  • June 25, 2024 07:25
    As 18th Lok Sabha opens NEET looks likely to keep the govt. busy

    The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking oath as a member in the newly constituted lower House.

    On the first day, as many as 262 members took their oaths. As the leader of the House, Prime Minister Modi was the first to take oath, in Hindi, amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram” from the Treasury benches.

    While the PM was taking the oath, Opposition members rose to their feet, waving copies of the Constitution.

    Click here to read more...

