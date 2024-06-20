The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rose to 29 with 16 more people losing their lives after consuming the spurious liquor at Karunapuram in Kallakurichi on June 18.

The victims included two women and a transperson. Most of the victims are from Karunapuram and succumbed on Wednesday night.

Over 60 others are undergoing treatment at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital as well as in hospitals in Salem, Villupuram and the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry.

Local residents said officials were reporting a lower number, not counting the many who died without making it to hospitals for treatment.

Only last year, at least 22 persons had died in twin hooch tragedies in nearby Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts.

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who had earlier condemned the DMK government for its failure to check the sale of illicit liquor, is expected to meet those admitted at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, over 2,000 police personnel drawn from various districts have been deployed in Kallakurichi.

On Wednesday, June 19, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had ordered the suspension of Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena and the transfer of Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath. Besides, he ordered a CB-CID probe into the tragedy. The State government also suspended DSP Tamilselvan in-charge-of prohibition and Manoj, DSP, Tirukovilur and other officers. A State government press release said M.S. Prasanth has been appointed as new district collector and Rajat Chaturvedi as the new SP.

Subsequently, the police arrested Govindaraj alias Kannukutty who sold the liquor and a forensic analysis confirmed the presence of methanol in the liquor, an official release said. About 200 litres of the brew was seized from him.

State must use an iron hand to curb illicit liquor: Congress

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Chief K. Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday said the State government must use an iron hand to prevent the production and sale of illicit liquor.

In a statement, Mr. Selveperunthagai recalled a similar incident last year in which 22 persons in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts died.

“This has become common in districts surrounding Villupuram district. I convey my condolences to the families of the bereaved and wish those taking treatment well. I also appeal to the government to give proper compensation to the vitims,” he said.

State should take responsibility for deaths: AMMK

In a post on social media platform X, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said the police and State administration should take responsibility for the deaths, as they have failed to prevent the sale of spurious liquor.

Pointing out to the frequent occurrence of such incidents, he condemned the DMK government for its inaction and urged strict action to curb the production and sale of illicit liquor.