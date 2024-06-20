Kallakurichi hooch tragedy LIVE updates: Death toll rises to 34, Tamil Nadu CM announces solatium

At least 34 persons have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor at Karunapuram in Kallakurichi district on June 19. The victims included two women and a transperson. A total of 82 others are undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, over 2,000 police personnel drawn from various districts have been deployed in Kallakurichi.

In the wake of the tragedy, the T.N. government transferred District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and placed under suspension the Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena.

While Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has expressed shock over the incident, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has constituted a one-man commission headed by Justice B. Gokuldas, former High Court judge, to conduct a thorough inquiry into the tragedy.

The Chief Minister also announced a solatium of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those who were being treated.