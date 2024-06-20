GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy LIVE updates: Death toll rises to 34, Tamil Nadu CM announces solatium

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin constituted a one-man commission headed by Justice B. Gokuldas, former High Court judge, to conduct a thorough inquiry into the tragedy

Updated - June 20, 2024 01:20 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 12:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Anxious relatives of victims from Karunapuram waiting in front of the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday.

Anxious relatives of victims from Karunapuram waiting in front of the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

At least 34 persons have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor at Karunapuram in Kallakurichi district on June 19. The victims included two women and a transperson. A total of 82 others are undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, over 2,000 police personnel drawn from various districts have been deployed in Kallakurichi.

In the wake of the tragedy, the T.N. government transferred District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and placed under suspension the Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena. 

While Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has expressed shock over the incident, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has constituted a one-man commission headed by Justice B. Gokuldas, former High Court judge, to conduct a thorough inquiry into the tragedy. 

The Chief Minister also announced a solatium of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those who were being treated.

Follow the latest updates here:
  • June 20, 2024 13:20
    Deaths expose total failure of State government: T.T.V. Dhinakaran

    In a post on his social media handle, the AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran stated that the incident exposed a “total failure” of the State government and the action against the District Collector and Superintendent of Police was only an “eyewash.” Instead of seeking to “cover up” its fault under the guise of carrying out searches and arrests, the government should hold an elaborate enquiry and take stringent measures against the guilty - T. Ramakrishnan

  • June 20, 2024 13:17
    Actor and TVK leader Vijay condoles

    In a post on X, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader and actor Vijay wrote: “The news of the death of more than 25 people after consuming fake liquor in Karunapuram area of Kallakurichi district is shocking and heart-breaking. I offer my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray to God for the speedy recovery of those undergoing treatment.”

  • June 20, 2024 13:12
    CM Stalin expresses agony
  • June 20, 2024 13:08
    CM chairs meeting at Secretariat

    Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting in the Secretariat in Chennai on Thursday (June 20, 2024) morning, where Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who visited Kallakurichi district, appraised the meeting of the situation.

    Ministers Duraimurugan, E.V. Velu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, S. Muthusamy, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal and senior officials were present, an official release said.

    WhatsApp Image 2024-06-20 at 12.51.12 PM.jpeg

  • June 20, 2024 13:05
    CM appoints former judge B. Gokuldas as one-man commission

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, constituted a one-man commission headed by Justice B. Gokuldas, former High Court judge, to conduct a thorough inquiry into the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi that has claimed the lives of 34 persons so far.

    In a statement, Mr. Stalin said the former judge would submit his recommendations to the government in three months.

    Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: T.N. CM appoints former judge B. Gokuldas as one-man commission to investigate

  • June 20, 2024 13:01
    BJP announces State-wide protest on June 22

    Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai announced that his party would organise a State-wide protest on June 22, against the ruling DMK government for its “incompetence” in curbing the production and sale of illicit liquor.

    Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: BJP announces State-wide protest against ruling DMK government on June 22

  • June 20, 2024 12:57
    Madras High Court to hear plea for CBI probe

    The Madras High Court has decided to hear on Friday, June 21, 2024, two public interest litigations seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Kallakurichi spurious liquor tragedy that has so far claimed over 30 lives and left many others hospitalised.

    Kallakurichi spurious liquor deaths: Madras High Court to hear on June 21, plea for CBI probe

  • June 20, 2024 12:54
    Death toll climbs to 34

    The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rose to 34 with 25 more people losing their lives after consuming spurious liquor at Karunapuram in Kallakurichi on June 18, 2024. 

    The victims included two women and a transperson. Most of the victims are from Karunapuram and succumbed on Wednesday (June 19) night. 

    Political parties called for action to curb production, sale of illicit liquor.

    Death toll in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy climbs to 34, over 80 others undergoing treatment

