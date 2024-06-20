The Supreme Court on June 20 issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Centre on plea to form an independent enquiry committee to investigate the paper leak in the undergraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024, and other irregularities.

The case has been listed on July 8.

Earlier on June 18, the top court made it clear that it did not want “even .001% negligence” on the part of anyone in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 to be spared.

“Even if there is .001% negligence on the part of anyone, it should be thoroughly dealt with,” Justice S.V. Bhatti, part of a Vacation Bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath, addressed the lawyers appearing for the Centre and NTA.

The court had said the NTA, which holds the exam for medical admissions in the country, should be able to take a firm stand and, if necessary, own up to having made mistakes if there were any made while holding the NEET-UG 2024.

The NEET (UG) examination was conducted by the NTA on May 5 at 4750 centres in 571 cities (including 14 cities abroad) for more than 24 lakh candidates.