GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Death toll in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy climbs to 47

Most of the victims who succumbed on Thursday night are from Karunapuram; About 117 others are undergoing treatment

Published - June 21, 2024 08:56 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau
Pyres being readied for mass cremation of victims of Kallakurichi hooch tragedy on Thursday.

Pyres being readied for mass cremation of victims of Kallakurichi hooch tragedy on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rose to 47 with eight more people losing their lives after consuming the spurious liquor at Karunapuram in Kallakurichi. The victims included four women and a transperson.

Most of the victims who succumbed on Thursday night are from Karunapuram.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Victims leave behind shattered families, broken dreams

About 117 others are undergoing treatment at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital, and hospitals in Salem, Villupuram, and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry.

Of them, the condition of 28 persons is critical.

Official sources said a 71-member team of specialist doctors from General Medicine, Anaesthesia, Nephrology and staff nurses and technicians drawn from Government Medical College and Hospitals in Salem, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy and Chengalapttu have been sent to Kallakurichi medical college and hospital.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss is expected to meet those admitted in the Kallakurichi medical college and hospital today.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / death / Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.