Death toll in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy climbs to 47

The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rose to 47 with eight more people losing their lives after consuming the spurious liquor at Karunapuram in Kallakurichi. The victims included four women and a transperson.

Most of the victims who succumbed on Thursday night are from Karunapuram.

About 117 others are undergoing treatment at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital, and hospitals in Salem, Villupuram, and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry.

Of them, the condition of 28 persons is critical.

Official sources said a 71-member team of specialist doctors from General Medicine, Anaesthesia, Nephrology and staff nurses and technicians drawn from Government Medical College and Hospitals in Salem, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy and Chengalapttu have been sent to Kallakurichi medical college and hospital.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss is expected to meet those admitted in the Kallakurichi medical college and hospital today.