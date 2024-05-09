GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates | Opposition INDIA leaders to meet Election Commission over voter turnout, other issues

Congress leader Sam Pitroda resigns after the Congress distances itself from his controversial remarks; Rahul Gandhi responds to PM Modi’s remarks on Ambani, Adani asking him to get the ED and the CBI to investigate

Published - May 09, 2024 06:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, in Murshidabad on May 7.

Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, in Murshidabad on May 7. | Photo Credit: ANI

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc will meet the Election Commission today over their demand to promptly release the absolute voter turnout figures in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls after each phase, sources said. They will also raise the issue of alleged “use of religious symbols” by the BJP in their campaign.

The sources said leaders from the INDIA bloc will meet the full bench of the ECI, submit a memorandum and also discuss the issues with the poll panel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a poll rally in Vemulawada in Telangana yesterday, said that the Congress party stopped talking about billionaires Ambani and Adani since the announcement of polls and said that they received “tempo loads of black money”. “Why did they stop criticising these big industrialists all of a sudden? What transpired behind the abrupt halt to the rhetoric? Is it because of black money transactions or any secret deal to fund the Congress party?” Modi asked.

Also read | Lok Sabha elections | Highlights on May 08, 2024

In response, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked if it was because of “personal experience” that Modi knew about the money in tempo. He also dared the PM to send the CBI and the ED to investigate and said, “The country knows who is the driver and helper of the BJP’s tempo of corruption.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sam Pitroda resigned as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress following his controversial comments in a podcast interview. The BJP called the Congress “racist” over the remarks with PM Modi leading the attack, saying he was livid with the racial profiling of Indians by the U.S.-based “philosopher and uncle of shehzada (Rahul Gandhi)“, and linked the Congress’s opposition to Droupadi Murmu’s presidential bid to its mindset, which saw her as an “African” because of her dark skin. The Congress distanced itself from the remarks. 

Here are the latest updates:
  • May 09, 2024 06:53
    My contest is against Lalu Prasad not Rohini, says Rajiv Pratap Rudy

    My contest is against Lalu Prasad not Rohini, says Rajiv Pratap Rudy

    Rajiv Pratap Rudy faces Lalu Prasad's daughter in Saran Lok Sabha seat, calling her a "dummy candidate."

