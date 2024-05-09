Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc will meet the Election Commission today over their demand to promptly release the absolute voter turnout figures in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls after each phase, sources said. They will also raise the issue of alleged “use of religious symbols” by the BJP in their campaign.

The sources said leaders from the INDIA bloc will meet the full bench of the ECI, submit a memorandum and also discuss the issues with the poll panel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a poll rally in Vemulawada in Telangana yesterday, said that the Congress party stopped talking about billionaires Ambani and Adani since the announcement of polls and said that they received “tempo loads of black money”. “Why did they stop criticising these big industrialists all of a sudden? What transpired behind the abrupt halt to the rhetoric? Is it because of black money transactions or any secret deal to fund the Congress party?” Modi asked.

In response, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked if it was because of “personal experience” that Modi knew about the money in tempo. He also dared the PM to send the CBI and the ED to investigate and said, “The country knows who is the driver and helper of the BJP’s tempo of corruption.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sam Pitroda resigned as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress following his controversial comments in a podcast interview. The BJP called the Congress “racist” over the remarks with PM Modi leading the attack, saying he was livid with the racial profiling of Indians by the U.S.-based “philosopher and uncle of shehzada (Rahul Gandhi)“, and linked the Congress’s opposition to Droupadi Murmu’s presidential bid to its mindset, which saw her as an “African” because of her dark skin. The Congress distanced itself from the remarks.