GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

General Election 2024: full schedule

Elections to Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh Odisha and Sikkim, and the bypolls to 26 Assembly seats in Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Tripura will be held along with the Lok Sabha election schedule in their respective States

March 16, 2024 04:44 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A man shows his inked finger inside a polling booth. Image for representational purposes only.

A man shows his inked finger inside a polling booth. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on March 16 announced the schedule for the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha elections, and for the Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim.

Click here for the full schedule

Mr. Kumar announced the schedule in New Delhi for 543 Lok Sabha seats. The elections will be held between April 19 and June 1, across seven phases. The Assembly polls for the aforementioned four States will be held simultaneously. The by-elections are also being held in the States of Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Tripura.

The counting of votes will be on June 4, 2024 The tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to end on June 16, 2024.

Most States will go to polls in the first phase beginning on April 19. The Model Code of Conduct has begun from the date of the poll announcement.

Single Poll Date - 22 (Arunachal Pradesh, A&N island, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, DDN&H, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand)

Two Poll Dates 4 - (Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tripura, Manipur)

Three Poll dates 2 - (Chhattisgarh, Assam)

Four Poll Dates 3 - (Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand)

Five Poll dates 2 - (Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir)

Seven Poll Dates 3 - (Uttar Pradesh, Bihar & West Bengal)

Total 36

Date of counting: June 4, 2024

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / election / Election Commission of India / national elections / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.