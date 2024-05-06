May 06, 2024 06:30 am | Updated 08:33 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two NDA election meetings in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, along with alliance partners TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.

The first meeting is scheduled in the afternoon at Vemagiri in Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari district, followed by another public meeting in the evening at Anakapalli in the eponymous district.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the other hand will spearhead the Lok Sabha poll campaign in Rae Bareli and Amethi, and camp in these parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh from today to ensure the party’s victory in the two high-profile seats, according to sources.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in U.P.’s Dhaurahra, “I will not allow quota on the basis of religion and theft of reservation for SC, ST and OBC till I am alive.” Mr. Modi also took out a roadshow in Ayodhya after offering prayers at the Ram temple.

Meanwhile, accusing Mr. Modi of spreading lies, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge pointed out how he was saying that Pakistan wants Rahul Gandhi to become Prime Minister and calls him a ‘Shahzada’. “Don’t talk like this”, he told Mr. Modi, while warning him, “it is hate speech. Don’t instigate people”.

