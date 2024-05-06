GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates | PM Modi to address two NDA election meetings in Andhra Pradesh today

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the other hand will spearhead the Lok Sabha poll campaign in Rae Bareli and Amethi, and camp in these parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh from today

May 06, 2024 06:30 am | Updated 08:33 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Etawah district, on May 5, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Etawah district, on May 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two NDA election meetings in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, along with alliance partners TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.

The first meeting is scheduled in the afternoon at Vemagiri in Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari district, followed by another public meeting in the evening at Anakapalli in the eponymous district.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the other hand will spearhead the Lok Sabha poll campaign in Rae Bareli and Amethi, and camp in these parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh from today to ensure the party’s victory in the two high-profile seats, according to sources.

Also Read | Interview: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav says PM Narendra Modi’s campaign is deeply communal and prejudiced

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in U.P.’s Dhaurahra, “I will not allow quota on the basis of religion and theft of reservation for SC, ST and OBC till I am alive.” Mr. Modi also took out a roadshow in Ayodhya after offering prayers at the Ram temple. 

Meanwhile, accusing Mr. Modi of spreading lies, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge pointed out how he was saying that Pakistan wants Rahul Gandhi to become Prime Minister and calls him a ‘Shahzada’. “Don’t talk like this”, he told Mr. Modi, while warning him, “it is hate speech. Don’t instigate people”. 

Lok Sabha elections 2024 updates | highlights from May 5, 2024

Follow live updates:

  • May 06, 2024 08:16
    Mehbooba served notice for ‘using child’ to seek votes

    PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was served a show cause notice on Sunday for allegedly using a child to seek votes during campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls in Rajouri district.

    Rajouri is part of Anantnag parliamentary constituency which is going to the polls in the sixth phase on May 25.

    Read the full story here.

  • May 06, 2024 07:50
    Shiv Sena (UBT) Nashik district chief Vijay Karanjkar joins Shinde Sena

    In a setback for Shiv Sena (UBT), its Nashik district chief Vijay Karanjkar joined the Shiv Sena (Ek Nath Shinder) in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

    Vijay Karanjkar was reportedly denied a ticket by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, and he jumped ships with the Shinde Sena faction.

    -ANI

  • May 06, 2024 07:28
    Muslim quota will be removed if BJP is elected to power in Telangana, reiterates Amit Shah

    Union Minister for Home Amit Shah, on Sunday, reiterated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will remove reservations for Muslims and share it with SC/ST and BCs in Telangana after it comes to power here.

    “When I said the same before, the video of my speech was doctored to show as if I spoke about removing quotas. As long Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP are there, there is no question of abolishing reservations for marginalised sections,” he asserted at a public meeting in Parade Grounds.

    Read the story here.

  • May 06, 2024 07:19
    Shiromani Akali Dal narrowing focus to ‘regional identity’

    With the parliamentary election closing in and electioneering picking up in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which is toiling to reclaim lost ground appears to be narrowing its focus down to “regional identity”.

    As the party continues its ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ (Save Punjab) march, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday targeted the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), calling them outsiders and Delhi-based parties that have never let Punjab’s interests prevail.

    Read the story here.

  • May 06, 2024 06:40
    Priyanka Gandhi to drive Cong campaign in Rae Bareli, Amethi

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will spearhead the Lok Sabha poll campaign in Rae Bareli and Amethi, and camp in these parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh from Monday to ensure the party’s victory in the two high-profile seats, according to sources.

    Ending days of suspense, the Congress on Friday announced that Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli, the constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades, and Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, will fight from Amethi.

    Priyanka Gandhi has already taken command of the campaigns and will remain camped in Rae Bareli and Amethi from Monday onwards, till the end of polls.

    - PTI

  • May 06, 2024 06:31
    PM to address two NDA election meetings in Andhra Pradesh today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two NDA election meetings in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, along with alliance partners TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.

    The first meeting is scheduled in the afternoon at Vemagiri in Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari district, followed by another public meeting in the evening at Anakapalli in the eponymous district.

    The Prime Minister is expected to land at Rajamahendravaram airport around noon. He will address his first meeting here at 3.30 pm and then proceed to Anakapalli for the second meeting scheduled at 5.30 pm, according to a local BJP leader.

    The twin PM meetings dubbed ‘Prajagalam’ (people’s voice) come ahead of Andhra Pradesh’s simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha elections on May 13.

    - PTI

  • May 06, 2024 06:30
    Campaigning for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election concludes

    A 48-hour silence period at 94 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 12 States and Union Territories commenced at 6 p.m. on May 5 with the conclusion of campaigning for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election. Voting will take place on May 7. Polling for more than half of the total number of constituencies will be completed by the end of this phase.

    Read the story here.

  • May 06, 2024 06:30
    Modi and Yogi are working for your children, PM says in U.P.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress over dynastic politics, alleging that these parties were contesting elections to benefit their families and their vote banks. “SP and Congress people either do good only for their family or for their vote bank,” Mr. Modi said, addressing an election rally in Etawah supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ram Shankar Katheria. 

    Speaking of himself and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mr. Modi touched upon a bachelor’s identity to say that they did not have children and worked for “your children”.

    Read the story here.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / Rahul Gandhi

