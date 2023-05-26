IT searches under way on the premises linked to Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji

May 26, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:29 am IST - KARUR

Income Tax officials are carrying out searches, on various premises linked to Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition V. Senthilbalaji at Karur and a few other places on Friday, May 26, 2023.

The searches began around 6.30 a.m on Friday. The house of V. Ashok, brother of Mr.Senthilbalaji, at Ramakrishnapuram in Karur is among the premises, which are being searched by the IT officials. It is expected that the searches would continue through the day.

The searches come days after the AIADMK and the BJP presented separate petitions to Governor R.N. Ravi, alleging large scale irregularities in functioning of Tasmac outlets and the private bars attached to them in different places of the State.