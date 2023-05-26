HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IT searches under way on the premises linked to Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji

The house of V. Ashok, brother of TN Minister Senthilbalaji in Karur is among the premises being searched by the IT officials.

May 26, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:29 am IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition, V. Senthibalaji. File photo

Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition, V. Senthibalaji. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Income Tax officials are carrying out searches, on various premises linked to Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition V. Senthilbalaji at Karur and a few other places on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Read: Supreme Court paves way for probe to continue against T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji, allows ED to initiate proceedings

The searches began around 6.30 a.m on Friday. The house of V. Ashok, brother of Mr.Senthilbalaji, at Ramakrishnapuram in Karur is among the premises, which are being searched by the IT officials. It is expected that the searches would continue through the day.

The searches come days after the AIADMK and the BJP presented separate petitions to Governor R.N. Ravi, alleging large scale irregularities in functioning of Tasmac outlets and the private bars attached to them in different places of the State.

Related Topics

corruption & bribery / economic offence/ tax evasion / law enforcement / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.