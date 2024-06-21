GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED challenges Arvind Kejriwal’s bail in Delhi High Court

The matter is likely to be mentioned in the High Court shortly for an urgent hearing

Updated - June 21, 2024 11:29 am IST

Published - June 21, 2024 11:17 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal. File

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 21 approached the Delhi High Court challenging the bail granted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.

The ED’s counsel sought stay of the bail order, granted by a trial court on Thursday, saying he was denied full opportunity to complete his argument by the trial court.

Also read | Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till July 3 in Delhi excise policy case

The High Court on Friday said the trial court order shall not be given effect to till it hears the ED’s plea challenging the relief granted in the money laundering case.

The ED mentioned its plea for an urgent hearing before a Bench of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja, which said the case file will come to it in 10-15 minutes and after that it will hear the matter.

The High Court said till then the trial court order shall not be acted upon.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, representing the ED, sought a stay on the trial court order contending that the agency was not given a proper opportunity to argue its case.

The ED had arrested Mr. Kejriwal on March 21, shortly after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest on his petition challenging summonses issued to him.

(With inputs from PTI)

